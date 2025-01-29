Solo Sikoa to break his silence on SmackDown to make a major announcement? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa suffered a bitter loss against Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut earlier this month. Not only did he lose the coveted Ula Fala in the Tribal Combat match, but the defeat also dealt a significant blow to his pride. However, this week on SmackDown, The Street Champion of the Island might return and finally break his silence to shed light on his WWE future.

In a stern promo, Sikoa could announce his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble match. With an intense look in his eyes, he could express his determination to win the contest and punch his ticket to WrestleMania. The 31-year-old has been going through a rough patch in his career. Therefore, he could look to win the Royal Rumble bout to redeem himself.

The possibility of Solo Sikoa making that announcement this week is quite high. It is because his future is uncertain. Competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match seems to be the only viable choice for him right now. Besides, Sikoa's appearance in the contest could ultimately lead to his next big program on the Road to WrestleMania.

Solo Sikoa's arch-nemesis, Roman Reigns, is also set to participate in the Royal Rumble match. Therefore, Sikoa could vow to crush the OTC's dreams of winning the match as a form of retribution. WWE has stacked this year's Men's Royal Rumble with top names, making it unlikely that the company would overlook the former Tribal Chief, given his standout performances last year.

Solo Sikoa to pursue United States Championship on SmackDown?

Solo Sikoa has been a workhorse on SmackDown for the past few months. After deceitfully taking over the throne as The Tribal Chief, he did an incredible job of leading The Bloodline towards glory. However, Sikoa lost everything, including his power, status, and the revered Ula Fala a few weeks ago.

WWE can revitalize his momentum by pushing him into the United States Champion picture on SmackDown. The Street Champion of the Island has proven to be a credible superstar. With his faction in his corner, he managed to secure victories over stars like Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns.

The 31-year-old has experience of main eventing several premium live events, including SummerSlam, proving his worth to be a champion in the company. Pushing Solo Sikoa into the United States Championship picture could be a reward for his exceptional work in 2024.

The Street Champion of the Island might set out in the pursuit of the coveted title on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Not only will it put him in a fresh storyline, but it will also allow him to capture his first singles title on the main roster.

