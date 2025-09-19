Solo Sikoa to bring back former WWE Tag Team Champion and make him the right-hand man? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Sep 19, 2025 03:08 GMT
Solo Sikoa is the former US Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Solo Sikoa's singles run is going into a downfall on WWE SmackDown. Despite being the MFT leader, Solo is no longer the United States Champion and suffered the title loss to Sami Zayn. Amid this, Sikoa might bring back former WWE Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga on the blue brand and make him the right-hand man of the faction.

Last time he competed in the squared circle was on April 11, 2025, where he suffered a loss against LA Knight & Randy Orton in a tag team match with Solo Sikoa on his side. Since then, the 42-year-old star has been on hiatus from the company due to a real-life injury.

The return of Tama Tonga remains uncertain now, and there is no fixed timeline for his comeback. Meanwhile, whenever he makes his return to Friday Night SmackDown, WWE can incorporate him as the newest member of the MFT faction.

As a member of the My Family Tree, the former United States Champion can assign him to the role of right-hand man of the faction. In Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction, Jey Uso had the role, and he assisted the Original Tribal Chief against all his adversaries. Tama can do the same for Sikoa in his upcoming rivalries.

Giving Tama Tonga the role of right-hand man will be a significant way to bring him back to WWE. It will also add a breath of fresh air to the MFT and can be a great comeback story for the villainous alliance.

It will be intriguing to see how the storyline will progress for Solo Sikoa & MFT in the near future and what will happen when Tama makes his comeback to the company.

WWE wasting Solo Sikoa on SmackDown?

With the recent booking pattern of the MFT leader, it seems that the Stamford-based promotion is wasting the 32-year-old star. The United States Championship reign of Solo has zero great moments, and the Triple H-led creative regime appears to have fumbled with it.

Also, the current situation of Solo on the blue brand doesn't offer something that makes the audience want to watch the new Bloodline Saga. The poor booking of the former US Champion is eventually making things worse for him and making his talent a complete waste on the Friday Night show.

The only way to save Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown is by giving him substantial booking as a strong star rather than a weakling.

