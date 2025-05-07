Solo Sikoa to debut 2 new enforcers in WWE after Jacob Fatu walks out on him on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Solo Sikoa has lost the spotlight since losing the revered Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in January. The once-dominant leader has now become an afterthought, especially with Jacob Fatu now making his own decisions. However, Sikoa may look to take over the control once again, and he may do that by appointing two new enforcers for him.

The Street Champion might bring Hikuleo and Jeff Cobb to SmackDown. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are set to team up to take on LA Knight and Damian Priest this week on the blue brand's show. The Samoan Werewolf has been calling his shots lately. He might walk out on his tag team partner in the middle of the match due to a potential argument.

Such an angle could deepen the already-existing cracks in their alliance. Fueled by resentment, Sikoa could orchestrate a malicious plan against Fatu at Backlash. He could bring in Hikuleo and Jeff Cobb in St. Louis to attack The Samoan Werewolf after his Fatal Four-Way Match at the spectacle. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold at the show this Saturday.

According to Fightful Select, Cobb is expected to sign with the Stamford-based promotion sooner rather than later and is already on WWE's internal roster. Meanwhile, Hikuleo reportedly signed a deal last year and is anticipated to debut on the main roster sometime this year. With both powerhouses potentially on their way, they could debut on SmackDown as Solo Sikoa's enforcers.

Such an angle could propel the two behemoths into the spotlight on the main roster. It could also help WWE rebuild Solo Sikoa after a rough few months.

Solo Sikoa to go after Jacob Fatu's United States Championship?

Solo Sikoa has been overshadowed by Jacob Fatu on SmackDown throughout this year. However, that could soon change if The Street Champion succeeds in recruiting Hikuleo and Jeff Cobb to his side. He could then proceed to take everything from Fatu, including the United States Championship.

Sikoa has never won a singles title on the main roster. Last year, he was at the top of the company as the leader of the new Bloodline, which also consists of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. During the peak of his run as the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, he secured huge victories over stars like Cody Rhodes and even Roman Reigns.

Given his potential, WWE could be looking to reignite that same magic and reestablish Solo Sikoa on the main roster. A feud with Jacob Fatu could give him a blockbuster storyline, which could revive his character. Additionally, the United States Championship could raise the stakes of this potential battle.

Sikoa and Fatu could lock horns in a first-ever match at SummerSlam this year. It could also be one of the high-profile matches for this summer.

