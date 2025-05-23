Solo Sikoa to finally debut 34-year-old monster on WWE SmackDown? Possibility explored

Solo Sikoa has taken full control of the new Bloodline and is adding powerful names to his corner. After bringing in CJ Mateo, the Street Champion of the Island has been on a dominant path again. With the help of Mr. Athletic and Jacob Fatu, Solo defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix to steal the first spot in the 2025 Money in the Bank match. But now, fans are buzzing about who might be next to join the new version of The Bloodline—and the signs point to one name: Hikuleo.

Ad

WWE recently teased something big on social media. In a video posted on X, Solo Sikoa is seen walking alongside Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, heading to the ring. A fan was so thrilled to see them make their entrance that the cameras caught his reaction. He even wore a Ula Fala, proudly showing his support for Solo Sikoa and his team.

"Bro might be next to join them 😂," read the tweet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

This hints that another powerhouse could be on the way and that Sikoa might be recruiting new members in WWE. That’s where Hikuleo comes in—a 6-foot-8, 264-pound monster who signed with WWE nearly a year ago but hasn’t made his TV debut yet. If there was ever a perfect time for his arrival, it’s now. Hikuleo has the pedigree for The Bloodline—literally. He is the son of WWE legend Haku, the brother of Tama Tonga, and the adoptive brother of Tonga Loa.

Ad

He was a key member of NJPW’s Bullet Club and Guerrillas of Destiny, making waves in Japan before heading to WWE. His intimidating size and hard-hitting style fit perfectly with the new, more violent vision of Solo Sikoa’s faction on SmackDown. Though nothing is official yet, the timing seems right.

Ad

With Solo Sikoa climbing the ladder toward Money in the Bank and looking more dominant than ever, Hikuleo’s debut could be the next big twist in The Bloodline saga. If he shows up tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, fans are in for a serious shockwave.

WWE veteran praises Solo Sikoa?

Solo Sikoa received high praise this week from former WWE head writer Vince Russo for his strong mic performance on SmackDown. The Street Champion of the Island opened the show alongside JC Mateo and The Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu, addressing how they helped Fatu retain the United States Championship. While there was a hint of tension between Solo and Fatu, it quickly shifted when LA Knight stormed in and attacked Mateo. Despite all the chaos, Solo's promo stood out, with Russo calling it one of his most improved performances.

Ad

Speaking on BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo highlighted Solo’s growth on the microphone over the past few months, comparing it to his earlier promos. He noted how the former silent enforcer is now much more comfortable and confident while delivering his lines.

"Solo is one of those guys that has improved leaps and bounds on the mic," Russo said. [3:45 onwards]

Along with his promo, Solo Sikoa had a major moment on the show by winning his Money in the Bank qualifying match, thanks to a timely assist from JC Mateo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More