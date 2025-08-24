  • home icon
  Solo Sikoa to introduce his female cousin as 5th member of MFT on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Solo Sikoa to introduce his female cousin as 5th member of MFT on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma

Published Aug 24, 2025 04:54 GMT 

By Love Verma
Published Aug 24, 2025 04:54 GMT
Solo Sikoa is the MFT leader. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Solo Sikoa is the leader of MFT [Image credits: wwe.com]

Solo Sikoa and MFT are currently part of WWE SmackDown. The villainous group recently suffered a loss against The Street Profits in a tag team match. Meanwhile, WWE dropped a major hint regarding a rumored feud involving Sikoa's faction on the blue brand.

The Wyatt Sicks was once again spotted in the background during MFT's backstage segment this past Friday. Last week, fans saw Erick Rowan in the background, and this time, Uncle Howdy himself was closely observing the faction. Recent reports have suggested that WWE is planning a feud between the two groups in the coming weeks.

Solo Sikoa might introduce Nia Jax as the fifth member of MFT to tackle Nikki Cross from the eerie faction. The United States Champion's stable is filled with powerhouses, but still, it lacks a female competitor amid its budding rivalry against The Wyatt Sicks.

Uncle Howdy has Nikki Cross on his side. She has helped the group win numerous matches over the past year. Therefore, if Solo Sikoa wants to neutralize the threat posed by Cross, he must recruit The Irresistible Force to his faction. For those unaware, Sikoa and Jax are related in real life.

Nia Jax's inclusion in Solo Sikoa's MFT will even the playing field. Besides Sikoa, the stable comprises Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga. Sikoa could expand his group's dominance to the women's division of the Stamford-based promotion with the help of his cousin.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and it remains to be seen what will happen when The Wyatt Sicks and MFT go head-to-head on WWE SmackDown.

WWE can plan a major stipulation match for The Wyatt Sicks and MFT

If WWE is planning for a full-fledged showdown between the two groups on SmackDown, a potential WarGames Match could be a great stipulation to explore at Survivor Series. Over the past few years, the company has presented some hard-hitting WarGames bouts, receiving a positive response from the audience.

Top names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and others have already competed in the WarGames Match. This year, the creative team could book The Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT in a WarGames bout to escalate the rivalry to new heights.

The potential match would allow the Stamford-based promotion to finally put the spotlight on the Uncle Howdy-led faction. Only time will tell what plans Triple H has in store for the imminent feud between the Wyatts and Solo Sikoa's MFT.

