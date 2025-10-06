Solo Sikoa to introduce WWE megastar as the missing part of MFT? Exploring the possibility 

Solo Sikoa could completely shift the dynamic of WWE SmackDown soon. After losing the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on the August 29 episode of the blue brand, The Street Champion has been regrouping with his MFTs in cryptic vignettes.

In the last three weeks, Sikoa has reintroduced Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga to the WWE Universe. The 32-year-old thanked them for their loyalty and acknowledged their contributions. However, last week, Sikoa mentioned that something is missing from his family, and once he has that missing part, everyone will be on notice.

In a shocking possibility, the missing part that Solo mentioned could be The Rock. Last year, on October 5, the megastar returned to WWE following the main event of Bad Blood 2024, where Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match.

After the bout, The Brahma Bull came out and stared down everyone in the ring from the stage. While fans criticize this moment, as it didn't lead to anything, it could finally have a plausible payoff. During The Rock's return, Solo Sikoa was in the crowd, telling fans that it was all part of the plan.

Now, over a year later, The Final Boss could be revealed as the ultimate mastermind behind the MFT. Sikoa's faction has failed to live up to expectations and is in dire need of revitalization. If The Rock is introduced as the leader, the MFT could easily put everyone on notice, as Sikoa claimed last week.

While fans are expecting Tama Tonga to be revealed as the missing piece in the MFT, the creative team could pull off a swerve by bringing The Great One into the mix. That said, this is just speculation.

Former WWE writer criticizes Solo Sikoa's video packages on SmackDown

As mentioned above, Solo Sikoa has been hyping up his stablemates for the past three weeks in video packages on SmackDown. Last week, The Street Champion addressed Talla Tonga, urging him to unleash the monster inside of him to destroy everyone in the MFT's path. That said, former WWE writer Vince Russo is not impressed by these vignettes.

On last week's episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that the creative team was booking backwards. The veteran felt that these segments should have been aired before the faction debuted on TV.

"It's comical to me that now we're doing Solo Sikoa and his whole group, now we're doing vignettes on these guys, and now, we're introducing these guys. How many months after the fact? Isn't that the first thing you're supposed to do? Shouldn't we have had Solo introduce these guys one by one before we saw them as a group? That right there just tells you they have no clue what they're doing. You don't give these guys introductions after you've seen them on television for six months. That doesn't make any sense."

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the villainous stable in WWE.

