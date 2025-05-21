Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo to kick Jacob Fatu out of The Bloodline; replace him with top star? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa has once again regained control and power, and it has all happened because he added JC Mateo to his faction. With Mr. Athletic on his side, The Street Champion of the Island is now again on a mission to take over WWE. But his partner, Jacob Fatu, has been a thorn in his side, as their mindsets do not align. Tensions have been escalating between Sikoa and Fatu for the past few months.

Well, it may be a matter of time before Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo revolt against The Samoan Werewolf. There is a good possibility that The Street Champion could kick out Jacob Fatu in the coming weeks and introduce Hikuleo as the new member of his faction. The six-foot-eight-inch giant has yet to make his presence felt on WWE television after reportedly signing a contract with the company last year.

A new chapter is unfolding in The Bloodline saga and what better timing than this for Hikuleo's arrival? If Jacob Fatu ends up being kicked out of Sikoa's faction, it would create a huge void of a powerhouse. However, a giant like Hikuleo could seamlessly play the role. His menacing presence and family background make him just the right fit.

For those unaware, the former NJPW star brings an aura that aligns perfectly with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline's image. He was a top name in Japan before departing New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Hence, Sikoa could reveal him as his Enforcer and Jacob's replacement. With Hikuleo and JC Mateo on his side, The Street Champion could start a new faction in WWE.

Whatever is discussed above is entirely speculation as of now, as Hikuleo's WWE status is currently unclear. How things shape up between Sikoa and Fatu remains to be seen.

Solo Sikoa to face Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam 2025?

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been at loggerheads for quite some time now and things don't look good for them as a team. While The Bloodline leader has been trying to keep things under control, Fatu seems to be making his own moves. It looks like WWE is setting the two up for a huge showdown.

Well, fans were hoping to see this match at WrestleMania 41, but it did not happen. But SummerSlam could be the place where the company finally pits the two stars against each other. Sikoa is likely to battle The Samoan Werewolf in a first-time-ever match at the August spectacle this year.

While SummerSlam is still three months away, WWE can unravel more layers in the ongoing saga. The company could showcase more issues between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu before eventually splitting them. The former Tribal Chief may add more members to his group in the meantime, as discussed above.

This can all lead to the big match between Fatu and Sikoa. Will the United States Championship be on the line? It remains to be seen.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More