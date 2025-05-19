6 stars who can debut at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank will feature two Superstars earning contracts that could make either a future World Champion. One or both major titles may be defended, with Gunther already stating he'll face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul.

Iyo Sky or Tiffany Stratton may also put their championships on the line since more than half of the female Money in the Bank winners have cashed in on the same night.

Another way to spice things up would be if Triple H uses the platform to debut a new star. The next six performers could debut at the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE.

#5. Ethan Page has outgrown NXT

'All Ego' Ethan Page debuted for NXT as a star ready-made for RAW or SmackDown. His promo skills were already main-roster ready, but he's honed his in-ring skills against NXT's diverse roster of stars.

The Rock decided to visit NXT the day after RAW on Netflix. His daughter is the brand's GM, and he encountered her and All Ego backstage. They had an awkward exchange, but it was clear The Final Boss saw something in Page.

Since The Rock endorsed John Cena as "His Champion," All Ego could pop up in Los Angeles to help Cena win. He could claim the Rock sent him to preserve The Franchise Player's reign.

#4. Tatum Paxley finds a new friend at Money in the Bank

Several women from NXT could soon debut on the main roster. Lola Vice, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Lash Legend could be moving to RAW or SmackDown. Legend has already appeared and competed at a main-roster PLE.

For that reason, it would make sense for Tatum Paxley to finally move up. She lost both of her teammates (Gigi Dolin, Shotzi) and her husband (Javier Bernal) to the latest round of roster cuts.

She lost her marbles on NXT and could bring that frenetic energy to the main roster. She could align with Karrion Kross or stalk Alexa Bliss since she's looking for a tag team partner. Charlotte Flair rejected her offer, and Paxley is notorious for latching on to friends.

#3. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)

Vincent and Dutch, formerly the Righteous of ROH, left AEW earlier this year. They were barely used, and when they were, it was as stepping stones for other teams. The duo has a creepy aura that could fit in with a few people in WWE.

If Aleister Black has a spot at Money in the Bank, the duo could debut to attack him. He wants to test people physically and mentally, and the Righteous have an anti-authority/anarchy-type vibe.

They could also align with Karrion Kross since he's tried to corrupt the supposed heroes of WWE. They could become his new faction since all of his allies were released late in 2024.

#2. Hikuleo joins Solo Sikoa

Hikuleo has been signed to WWE for nearly a year. He left New Japan Pro Wrestling and was thought to be joining the Bloodline last summer after Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu all debuted.

When it came time for a fifth member for WarGames, Bronson Reed filled the spot. Since all but Fatu are injured, Solo Sikoa could bring in replacements, including Hikuleo at Money in the Bank.

He's already started with JC Mateo (fka Jeff Cobb), much to the chagrin of Fatu. Hikuleo could be yet another imposing member as Sikoa tries to take over WWE once again.

#1. Trick Williams needs to move on from NXT

After becoming one of NXT's most popular stars over the last two years, Trick Williams has lost his mind. He threw a fit each time he couldn't win back the NXT Championship, further pushing him back to his original heel status.

Against Joe Hendry, he's started calling himself "Hollywood Trick" because he was on an episode of the CW's "All American." Trick is linked to Carmelo Hayes, another heel, and Money in the Bank takes place in Los Angeles.

He could pop up during the men's ladder match to help Hayes capture the briefcase. With that act, they could resume their partnership.

