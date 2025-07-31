Solo Sikoa to kick JC Mateo out of MFT and replace him with a former Bloodline member? Exploring the potential

Solo Sikoa has been doing a brilliant job as the leader of MFT lately, continuing the original Bloodline story and surprising the WWE Universe by introducing new names into the company. At Backlash 2025, Sikoa brought JC Mateo into the picture, who helped Jacob Fatu defend his United States Championship in a fatal 4-way match.

Further, after Fatu betrayed Sikoa at Money in the Bank, the two battled each other at Night of Champions. Sikoa brought back Tonga Loa and introduced Talla Tonga on the same night, which led to his victory to become the new United States Champion. Since then, MFT has been looking quite dominant on SmackDown, and the numbers advantage for the faction has been the key to their success.

However, there is a chance that Solo Sikoa replaces one member of the MFT in the next few weeks. JC Mateo has not been very impactful in the faction lately. Talla Tonga has taken his place as a massive name, and Mateo has been put on the sidelines over the past few weeks, which could be the reason Solo Sikoa kicks him out of the faction.

Further, the United States Champion could bring back former Bloodline member Tama Tonga from injury, to replace Mateo and continue dominating the roster.

This could be an incredible way to further enhance the story and pair up JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu to bring a new set of stories into the mix. Further, a potential move like this could lead to a massive faction war, and with Survivor Series: WarGames on the horizon, the two factions could make headlines with a potential showdown. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the groups next.

WWE veteran pointed out a major problem with the story between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

While the world has been enjoying the storyline between Fatu and Sikoa for the United States Championship, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out a unique problem.

During an edition of BroDown, the former writer stated that while the story is interesting, all the stars of the story have similar names and attire, which makes it quite confusing.

"Their names are so similar, I don't remember what they are. And on top of that, man, you had what, six guys? You had six guys involved in this. Every single one of them dressed in black. So, it's not bad enough they look similar, their names are similar, now, they're all going to dress similar. I mean, do we not want them to have a personality? They're all dressed in black," Russo said. [From 30:25 onwards]

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are set to face each other in a steel cage match at SummerSlam, and fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both stars next.

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More