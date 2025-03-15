Solo Sikoa to kick major WWE Superstar out of Bloodline following their loss on SmackDown? Potential twist explored

This week's episode of SmackDown kicked off WWE's European Tour. The show was broadcast live from Barcelona, Spain. In the opening segment, LA Knight appears as the United States Champion but is interrupted by Jimmy Uso.

Further, this leads to a six-man tag team match when the new Bloodline joins the segment, along with Braun Strowman joining the sides of the Megastar and Big Jim. However, the match ended with Monster Among Monsters pinning Tama Tonga and securing victory for his team. This loss increases the chances that Solo Sikoa might soon kick Tama out of the Bloodline due to this development.

It's conceivable that the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief might blame Tama Tonga for the loss. He could emphasize that the 42-year-old star is a weaker link in the faction and has, due to him, the position & momentum of the new Bloodline. As a result of this, Solo might decide to kick him out of the faction, which could be another major twist on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu may not like Solo's move, which could raise internal conflicts. This could set the stage for a showdown between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa under Triple H's regime.

Though this scenario is speculative, WWE could make this drastic shift to add more twists to the road to Shows of the Shows.

WWE has announced a major Bloodline match for next week's SmackDown

Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga were engaged in a backstage segment. Here, the Samoan Werewolf was putting an empathic promo along with Solo and Tama at the back. Jacob warned Braun Strowman by declaring he would destroy him next week on WWE SmackDown.

Even during this week's SmackDown, Jacob and Braun destroyed each other when the Bloodline member attacked Strowman in a post-match assault. This heated altercation has ignited fans for their upcoming bout, and they are curious to see what will happen when both the monsters lock horns next week.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Braun Strowman defeated the Samoan Werewolf via disqualification. However, after the match, Jacob stood tall and dominated Strowman. So, next week's episode of WWE SmackDown will serve as a chance for the former Universal Champion to take revenge against Fatu for his past actions against him.

