Solo Sikoa to be kicked out of MFT as mystery stalker dethrones him for WWE US Title? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 20, 2025 01:47 GMT
Solo Sikoa might get dethroned soon as US Champion. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube &amp; star Instagram]
Solo Sikoa [Image credits: WWE on YouTube & star's Instagram]

Solo Sikoa is the current United States Champion on WWE SmackDown and the leader of the MFT, too. The 32-year-old star defeated Jacob Fatu to become the champion and is still feuding with him. Amid this, WWE has dropped some major hints for an upcoming rivalry for Solo Sikoa.

During the latest episode of the blue brand, the MFT was seen in a backstage segment, and soon Erick Rowan from the Wyatt Sicks was spotted stalking them. Their leader is Uncle Howdy, and it makes sense to say that, on the orders of the masked man, Erick could be stalking the heel alliance.

It's been a long time since we have seen Uncle Howdy in a singles match. With Rowan stalking the MFT faction, it opens the door for a future feud between Solo and Howdy. If this scenario holds, then fans could witness Uncle Howdy dethroning Solo Sikoa as the United States Champion.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

A mid-card title victory will allow the Stamford-based promotion to push the masked man as a single star. The Wyatt Sicks are already the WWE Tag Team Champions, and giving them the US Title will catapult their status to new heights. It would also solidify their status as one of the major factions in the Sports entertainment juggernaut.

Further, losing titles and championship leads to consequences in the Bloodline Saga. Hence, after potentially losing the US Title to Uncle Howdy, Solo Sikoa may be expelled from the MFT due to his weakness and inability to maintain leadership.

It's important to note that nothing is confirmed yet, and everything is based on the developments on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE may plan a faction war between MFT and The Wyatt Sicks

If not for a singles feud between Solo Sikoa and Uncle Howdy, WWE could instead plan a faction war between the MFT and the Wyatt Sicks. Solo's group has emerged as an influential association, especially after the addition of Talla Tonga. On the other hand, the Wyatt Sicks have been performing strongly on the blue brand since winning the tag team gold.

A faction war between them could be a great idea to explore. Also, it's been a long time since the WWE Universe has witnessed a real faction battle. The current landscape of SmackDown presents a perfect opportunity to execute it between the MFT and the Wyatt Sicks.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
