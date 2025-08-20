Solo Sikoa to be kicked out of MFT as mystery stalker dethrones him for WWE US Title? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa is the current United States Champion on WWE SmackDown and the leader of the MFT, too. The 32-year-old star defeated Jacob Fatu to become the champion and is still feuding with him. Amid this, WWE has dropped some major hints for an upcoming rivalry for Solo Sikoa.During the latest episode of the blue brand, the MFT was seen in a backstage segment, and soon Erick Rowan from the Wyatt Sicks was spotted stalking them. Their leader is Uncle Howdy, and it makes sense to say that, on the orders of the masked man, Erick could be stalking the heel alliance.It's been a long time since we have seen Uncle Howdy in a singles match. With Rowan stalking the MFT faction, it opens the door for a future feud between Solo and Howdy. If this scenario holds, then fans could witness Uncle Howdy dethroning Solo Sikoa as the United States Champion.A mid-card title victory will allow the Stamford-based promotion to push the masked man as a single star. The Wyatt Sicks are already the WWE Tag Team Champions, and giving them the US Title will catapult their status to new heights. It would also solidify their status as one of the major factions in the Sports entertainment juggernaut.Further, losing titles and championship leads to consequences in the Bloodline Saga. Hence, after potentially losing the US Title to Uncle Howdy, Solo Sikoa may be expelled from the MFT due to his weakness and inability to maintain leadership.It's important to note that nothing is confirmed yet, and everything is based on the developments on Friday Night SmackDown.WWE may plan a faction war between MFT and The Wyatt SicksIf not for a singles feud between Solo Sikoa and Uncle Howdy, WWE could instead plan a faction war between the MFT and the Wyatt Sicks. Solo's group has emerged as an influential association, especially after the addition of Talla Tonga. On the other hand, the Wyatt Sicks have been performing strongly on the blue brand since winning the tag team gold.Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_eraLINKMFT’s vs Wyatt Sicks I’m guessingA faction war between them could be a great idea to explore. Also, it's been a long time since the WWE Universe has witnessed a real faction battle. The current landscape of SmackDown presents a perfect opportunity to execute it between the MFT and the Wyatt Sicks.