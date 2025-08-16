Solo Sikoa Secretly Watched By Mysterious WWE Star in Easter Egg on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa was backstage on WWE SmackDown this week, but he was being watched by a mysterious star. The easter egg was dropped soon after as the identity of the star secretly watching him was revealed, even though Sikoa himself was not aware.The Wyatt Sicks have not really been seen since the hard-hitting match at SummerSlam, where they were able to painstakingly retain their WWE Tag Team Championship in the Six-Pack TLC match. They won at The Biggest Party of The Summer thanks to Erick Rowan, Uncle Howdy, and Nikki Cross, who all made opportune interferences to ensure that their team was the one to walk away with the title.A Wyatt Sicks member was spotted backstage watching Sikoa tonight on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa was present with his entire MFT faction, as JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga all prepared for their match later in the night in the main event, to battle the recently arrived Sami Zayn and his teammates, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu.Talla Tonga was not paying attention to Sikoa and seemed to be watching something behind them. When he was called out, he shook his head like he had been in a trance, and was brought back to the present at that moment.However, as they walked away, backstage, a member of the Wyatt Sicks appeared with a hammer in the background. It looked like Rowan, but it's uncertain as to what they were doing watching Sikoa.The Wyatt Sicks May Have A New Potential Member in Talla Tonga, Solo Sikoa's Latest Addition to The FamilyThe arrival of Talla Tonga has certainly made Solo Sikoa's faction a force to be reckoned with. However, he may not be the only star with eyes on the star's future.While there have been reports about WWE splitting up The Wyatt Sicks, it seems that they have plans for them now.It seemed that they appeared to be attracting the attention of Talla Tonga. Will this lead to the new arrival to the MFT to switch sides and actually find himself torn between his group and The Wyatt Sicks?That remains to be seen.