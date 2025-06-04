  • home icon
  Solo Sikoa to lose his Money in the Bank spot to a returning WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa to lose his Money in the Bank spot to a returning WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

By Sheron
Modified Jun 04, 2025 20:03 GMT
Solo Sikoa to lose because of a returning star? [Image Credits: wwe.com]
The current lineup for the WWE Money in the Bank Men’s match includes Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, and El Grande Americano. While a few fan favorites like CM Punk and Jacob Fatu did not qualify, fans are hyped for the match. However, if WWE wants to blow the roof off the Intuit Dome on June 7 at the Premium Live Event, they could make a small change. This involves the leader of The Bloodline 2.0 being replaced by a WWE legend.

Randy Orton’s last appearance was losing to John Cena at Backlash, thanks to R-Truth. This was his failed attempt to win the WWE Undisputed title. This loss could be the reason Orton takes out Sikoa on the upcoming episode of SmackDown or at the PLE. Not only would he get a chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, assuring himself a shot at Cena’s title, but this move would also affect The Bloodline 2.0.

There has been palpable tension between Sikoa and the WWE United States Champion, Jacob Fatu. While The Enforcer of the OTC was able to secure his spot at the PLE, he did cost Fatu his qualifying match. Despite them still working together, the physical gesture from The Samoan Werewolf has made it clear that he might have plans to break away from The Bloodline 2.0.

If Solo Sikoa gets taken out by The Viper ahead of the show, this could be the catalyst for Fatu to abandon the group in the following weeks, leading to an eventual Sikoa vs. Fatu match. Right now, nothing is confirmed.

Solo Sikoa could recreate his victory from 2023

While the possibility of The Viper taking Solo Sikoa out of the Money in the Bank match is wishful thinking, one possibility could happen. WWE has tried to rebrand the leader of The Bloodline 2.0 as a viable threat on the roster. They could accomplish this by having him win the Money in the Bank briefcase. This would be a massive shock to the fans, but not as big as the next one.

Cena will be teaming with Logan Paul to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match at the PLE. Could you imagine the fan reaction if Solo Sikoa cashes in and pins Cena? This would be a callback to his win over Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023. That match also left fans shocked.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
