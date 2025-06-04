Solo Sikoa to lose his Money in the Bank spot to a returning WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

The current lineup for the WWE Money in the Bank Men’s match includes Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, and El Grande Americano. While a few fan favorites like CM Punk and Jacob Fatu did not qualify, fans are hyped for the match. However, if WWE wants to blow the roof off the Intuit Dome on June 7 at the Premium Live Event, they could make a small change. This involves the leader of The Bloodline 2.0 being replaced by a WWE legend.

Ad

Randy Orton’s last appearance was losing to John Cena at Backlash, thanks to R-Truth. This was his failed attempt to win the WWE Undisputed title. This loss could be the reason Orton takes out Sikoa on the upcoming episode of SmackDown or at the PLE. Not only would he get a chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, assuring himself a shot at Cena’s title, but this move would also affect The Bloodline 2.0.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

There has been palpable tension between Sikoa and the WWE United States Champion, Jacob Fatu. While The Enforcer of the OTC was able to secure his spot at the PLE, he did cost Fatu his qualifying match. Despite them still working together, the physical gesture from The Samoan Werewolf has made it clear that he might have plans to break away from The Bloodline 2.0.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

If Solo Sikoa gets taken out by The Viper ahead of the show, this could be the catalyst for Fatu to abandon the group in the following weeks, leading to an eventual Sikoa vs. Fatu match. Right now, nothing is confirmed.

Ad

Solo Sikoa could recreate his victory from 2023

While the possibility of The Viper taking Solo Sikoa out of the Money in the Bank match is wishful thinking, one possibility could happen. WWE has tried to rebrand the leader of The Bloodline 2.0 as a viable threat on the roster. They could accomplish this by having him win the Money in the Bank briefcase. This would be a massive shock to the fans, but not as big as the next one.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cena will be teaming with Logan Paul to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match at the PLE. Could you imagine the fan reaction if Solo Sikoa cashes in and pins Cena? This would be a callback to his win over Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023. That match also left fans shocked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More