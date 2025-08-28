Solo Sikoa losing WWE United States Championship and 3 things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the final show before Clash in Paris 2025. The sports entertainment juggernaut has already announced major matches for this edition of the blue brand, generating quite a buzz.In this article, we will be looking at four things that could happen on SmackDown this week.#4. Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair might lose the WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionshipAlexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against the Secret Hervice on SmackDown. In the previous episode, Piper Niven had defeated Charlotte Flair in a singles bout, earning Service Hervice some momentum in this showdown.So, if The Goddess and The Queen fail to give their best efforts, new champions might get crowned on the show. This could also lead to their breakup in the near future and set up a feud between Bliss &amp; Flair.#3. The Miz could betray Carmelo Hayes after losing to Street Profits on SmackDownThe Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes will have a massive match against the Street Profits. The winners will earn a WWE Tag Team Championship shot against the current champions, Wyatt Sicks. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several hints of the separation of Miz &amp; Melo as a pair.So, if The A-Lister and the former NXT Champion fail to defeat Angelo Dawkins &amp; Montez Ford, The Miz could turn on Carmelo to plant seeds for their rivalry. This could further turn Melo into a babyface star, which could be an excellent decision for his singles run.#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton can be made official for Clash in Paris, but with a twistEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨 RANDY ORTON IS BACK 🚨 RANDY ORTON JUST RKO'D DREW MCINTYRE 🤯 #SmackDownDrew McIntyre mocked Cody Rhodes on last week's SmackDown, but instead got an RKO from Randy Orton. The Viper attacking The Scottish Warrior is a sign of the revival of their rivalry. With Clash in Paris on the horizon, it's likely that on tonight's SmackDown, WWE may announce their match officially for the PLE.However, there might be a twist if the Triple H-led creative team adds a stipulation that the winner of this match will earn a title shot against Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza. This decision will generate more hype for the McIntyre vs Orton showdown and make the international premium live event more interesting.#1. A new United States Champion may be crownedbrijcopeland @brijcopelandLINK#Smackdown The Bloodline's Leader MFT The United States Champion Solo Sikoa 👎 Vs The Underdog Sami Zayn For The United States Championship on SmackDown cant wait for this once once brothers in the bloodline now enemies Crazy Stuff Uce My Dawg!! #WWESoloSikoa #SmackDownSolo Sikoa is set to put his United States Championship on the line against Sami Zayn in a title bout on SmackDown. Solo surely has The MFT on his side, but Sami also has backup in the form of Jimmy Uso &amp; Jacob Fatu.This increases the likelihood that a title change could occur, with Zayn possibly dethroning The MFT leader to become the new US Champion on Friday.A title switch will bring the attention of the WWE Universe to the mid-card division of the blue brand. Also, it will give Sami Zayn another singles title run in the Stamford-based promotion.