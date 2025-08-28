  • home icon
Solo Sikoa losing WWE United States Championship and 3 things that could happen on SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Published Aug 28, 2025 02:39 GMT
This week SmackDown will be go-home show for Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the final show before Clash in Paris 2025. The sports entertainment juggernaut has already announced major matches for this edition of the blue brand, generating quite a buzz.

In this article, we will be looking at four things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#4. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair might lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against the Secret Hervice on SmackDown. In the previous episode, Piper Niven had defeated Charlotte Flair in a singles bout, earning Service Hervice some momentum in this showdown.

So, if The Goddess and The Queen fail to give their best efforts, new champions might get crowned on the show. This could also lead to their breakup in the near future and set up a feud between Bliss & Flair.

#3. The Miz could betray Carmelo Hayes after losing to Street Profits on SmackDown

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes will have a massive match against the Street Profits. The winners will earn a WWE Tag Team Championship shot against the current champions, Wyatt Sicks. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several hints of the separation of Miz & Melo as a pair.

So, if The A-Lister and the former NXT Champion fail to defeat Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, The Miz could turn on Carmelo to plant seeds for their rivalry. This could further turn Melo into a babyface star, which could be an excellent decision for his singles run.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton can be made official for Clash in Paris, but with a twist

Drew McIntyre mocked Cody Rhodes on last week's SmackDown, but instead got an RKO from Randy Orton. The Viper attacking The Scottish Warrior is a sign of the revival of their rivalry. With Clash in Paris on the horizon, it's likely that on tonight's SmackDown, WWE may announce their match officially for the PLE.

However, there might be a twist if the Triple H-led creative team adds a stipulation that the winner of this match will earn a title shot against Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza. This decision will generate more hype for the McIntyre vs Orton showdown and make the international premium live event more interesting.

#1. A new United States Champion may be crowned

Solo Sikoa is set to put his United States Championship on the line against Sami Zayn in a title bout on SmackDown. Solo surely has The MFT on his side, but Sami also has backup in the form of Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu.

This increases the likelihood that a title change could occur, with Zayn possibly dethroning The MFT leader to become the new US Champion on Friday.

A title switch will bring the attention of the WWE Universe to the mid-card division of the blue brand. Also, it will give Sami Zayn another singles title run in the Stamford-based promotion.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
