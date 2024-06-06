Solo Sikoa should not make a mistake and bow down to major WWE name

Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline since Roman Reigns took time off from television after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. With The Tribal Chief out, Sikoa has emerged as the leader of the faction and has created a new version, as he kicked out Jimmy Uso and brought in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE at some point in the future, and it will be a no-brainer that he will confront Solo and his actions. Still, it appears that The Enforcer has no desire to step aside once Reigns is back and will look to stay in charge of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa should continue as The Bloodline leader even when Roman Reigns is back

Trending

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut in WWE on September 3, 2022, at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Since then, he has never made a difference in singles competition or stepped up to make a statement.

Reigns and The Bloodline always had his back, but if Solo wants to be taken seriously, he needs to continue to lead the faction no matter if The Tribal Chief will be around or not. That way, he will show that he has what it takes to evolve into a megastar and fight for the major titles in WWE.

It will help start a feud with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is expected to be back to WWE in early August, as he is being advertised for the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, which will take place on August 3. Once he is back, fans can expect him to address The Bloodline's newest version.

Should Sikoa remain in charge of the faction, it will be a no-brainer that he will collide with Roman Reigns and the two will start a feud for The Bloodline's bragging rights.

Solo Sikoa has to build his own identity as a singles competitor

As mentioned above, Sikoa must stop being in Roman Reigns' shadow or being considered an interim replacement for The Bloodline's leadership.

The way he is running the group now helps him build his own identity, and it will allow him to move on from his previous role as the faction's Enforcer. Getting away from Roman Reigns' shadow will also allow Solo Sikoa to become a title contender going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback