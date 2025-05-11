Solo Sikoa to quietly remove WWE Superstar from the Bloodline after bringing in Jeff Cobb? Possibility explored

Jeff Cobb made his WWE debut tonight at the Backlash PLE. The 42-year-old helped Solo Sikoa in taking out LA Knight during United States Champion Jacob Fatu’s maiden title defense in St. Louis. Interestingly, there is a chance that Cobb’s inclusion could mean the exit of Tonga Loa from The New Bloodline.

The Samoan Werewolf faced Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way bout. He found himself in a pinch when The Megastar put him on the table, in position for a big elbow from the second rope. However, Solo Sikoa pulled Fatu out of harm’s way, making LA pursue him.

However, before he could land any hits, Jeff Cobb blindsided him from the crowd, disguised as a spectator. He then proceeded to maul and neutralize Knight and rolled him back in the ring for the reigning champ to win the match.

Jacob Fatu looked confused and unhappy because of this, but entered the ring to finish the match after a brief staredown with Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa. After a running hip attack and a Mighty Moonsault, The Samoan Werewolf pinned Knight for the win. While the reigning United States Champion wasn’t pleased with how he retained the title, Cobb had proved his capabilities.

Interestingly, having another powerful wrestler by his side could cause a rift in The New Bloodline. Following WrestleMania XL, where Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa backstabbed Jimmy Uso, attacking him with a debuting Tama Tonga, and kicking him out of the faction. That was the formation of The New Bloodline, which purges its weakest link to move forward.

Right now, Tonga Loa is perhaps the weakest member of the heel faction. The former WWE Tag Team Champion is currently out with an injury that he sustained at the 2024 Survivor Series. Notably, Loa faces a lot of vitriol from pro wrestling fans who constantly label him as someone who can’t wrestle.

Additionally, he didn’t win the tag team gold on his own, but was handed the title by Jacob Fatu, who won it alongside Tama Tonga against DIY back in August 2024. Thus, Solo Sikoa could silently remove Loa from The New Bloodline now that he has Jeff Cobb on his side.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The New Bloodline could see fresh cracks because of Jeff Cobb

Solo Sikoa made the perfect save at Backlash 2025 when he stole LA Knight’s chance to land a vicious elbow on Jacob Fatu. Jeff Cobb followed it up by attacking The Megastar, leaving him motionless, using the barricade and the ring post to his advantage. While this ensured that The Samoan Werewolf retained his title in a high-stakes match, he was unhappy with how the match ended.

The United States Champion has already argued with Solo Sikoa several times for interfering in his matches. Moreover, ahead of the St Louis premium live event, Jacob Fatu had already told The New Bloodline leader that he didn’t need any game plan and would win using his motto, All Gas No Brakes. Once again, however, Sikoa refused to mind his business.

After retaining the title, The Samoan Werewolf stared at Sikoa and Jeff Cobb. However, he neither spoke to them nor did he leave the arena with them. This clearly shows Jacob Fatu’s dissatisfaction with how things ended and could create fresh cracks in The New Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa hasn’t had a hold over his faction since he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on RAW’s Netflix debut. However, now he has a new, strong, and loyal follower in Jeff Cobb, instantly restoring a lot of his authority within The New Bloodline.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel faction after Backlash.

