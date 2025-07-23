Solo Sikoa to be removed as MFT leader and be replaced by WWE star after losing US Title? Exploring possible SummerSlam twist

The current rivals of Solo Sikoa's MFT on WWE SmackDown are Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso. The two stars stand united against the heel faction and even got the upper hand against them last week on the blue brand. Solo is heading towards SummerSlam 2025, where he will defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match.Now, a new assumption has sparked the prospect of Solo getting removed as MFT's leader after losing the US Title and being replaced by Tama Tonga, who is presently absent from WWE due to injury. The rest of the members are back and have joined sides with Solo Sikoa.However, if Sikoa loses at the upcoming premium live event against The Samoan Werewolf, he might have to face a troubling outcome. In the past, fans have seen that losing high-profile matches in the Bloodline saga often leads to a major swerve. If the MFT leader loses to Fatu, there will be consequences.Only Tama is currently missing in this storyline, and that is why he could re-surface and replace Solo as the newest MFT leader. Something not many know is that Tama is Talla Tonga's brother and Tonga Loa's cousin, and hence, they may back Tama Tonga over Solo. After all, blood is thicker than water, as seen by The Bloodline's domination just recently.With this, WWE can not only kickstart a baybface run for the former NXT North American Champion, but finally can book Solo away from any family drama.For now, this article is purely based on assumption, and there is no update concerning the return of Tama Tonga.Solo Sikoa may not appear on WWE SmackDown this weekMoments before last week's SmackDown aired, Solo Sikoa and his MFT were seemingly involved in a car accident. Sikoa accused Jacob Fatu of the accident, which led to the police detaining him. However, later on in the show, the former Tribal Chief was arrested by the police since evidence revealed Solo attempted to frame The Samoan Werewolf.The police not only arrested the MFT leader but also took him to their car outside the venue. Since then, there has been no information released from WWE on whether Solo has been released or not.This is surely part of the storyline, but it seems that due to the arrest angle, the 32-year-old star may not appear on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. The last time Dominik Mysterio was arrested in a similar angle, he appeared at WrestleMania, with an entrance portraying him coming directly from jail.So, a similar scenario could unfold with Solo Sikoa, too, when he might make a special entrance at WWE SummerSlam 2025.