Solo Sikoa to replace Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga with two debuting WWE stars on SmackDown? Exploring potential new Bloodline

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the final show before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, making it even more exciting to watch. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were engaged in an interesting angle last week when The Samoan Werewolf accidentally superkicked Solo during their tag team match.

Ad

Before this, fans had already seen Sikoa delivering a Samoan Spike to Tama Tonga, which ultimately cost Jacob Fatu his Elimination Chamber qualifying match. These storyline developments seem to hint at a drastic change coming soon in the Bloodline Saga. One potential shift could see the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief bringing in replacements for Jacob and Tama in the form of Hikuleo and Zilla Fatu.

According to reports, Hikuleo has already signed with WWE, but his debut has yet to happen. Meanwhile, Zilla Fatu has dropped significant hints about his upcoming arrival in the company. Given the current situation, the debuts of Hikuleo and Zilla seem like the most fitting scenario to unfold. It's possible that the former Ula Fala holder might introduce both stars as replacements for Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The newly debuted stars could then launch an ambush invasion on the new Bloodline members, only for it to be revealed that Solo Sikoa was the mastermind behind it all. A move like this would allow Sikoa to reinforce his standing as the leader of The Bloodline while also introducing fresh members to the saga. As of now, nothing has been confirmed about the surprises WWE has in store for us on tonight's SmackDown.

Ad

It remains to be seen how things will unfold and what will happen when Solo and Jacob come face to face after last week's incident.

Jacob Fatu could bring his real-life brother if Solo Sikoa brings new members to WWE

If Solo Sikoa brings Hikuleo and Zilla Fatu into the Stamford-based promotion, Jacob Fatu also has the option to introduce Journey Fatu to WWE. The 28-year-old star is the real-life brother of The Samoan Werewolf. Recently, Journey has even hinted at making his WWE debut and eventually becoming part of the ongoing family drama.

Ad

This makes it a realistic scenario where the former Ula Fala leader reinforces his ranks and opposes Jacob Fatu. In response, Jacob might form a new Bloodline of his own. Moreover, Triple H could turn this into a potential Bloodline Civil War, with two factions clashing as part of long-term storytelling plans.

Expand Tweet

As of now, all of this remains speculation. We’ll have to wait and see how The Game books the Bloodline Saga in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback