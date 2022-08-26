Solo Sikoa reportedly to debut on WWE main roster

NXT standout Solo Sikoa is supposedly being eyed for a run on the WWE main roster, according to new reports.

Sikoa has looked impressive since making his debut on the developmental brand in 2021. The Street Champion's arsenal is full of hard superkicks and impressive Samoan Drops, and he has taken this hard-hitting style into a number of high-profile match-ups against the likes of Grayson Waller, Gunther, and Cameron Grimes.

Sikoa has been off NXT TV since the August 2nd episode, where he defeated Grayson Waller. It is now being reported that The Street Champion could soon find himself on WWE's main roster.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that serious discussions have taken place to bring Sikoa to either RAW or SmackDown:

"There's been a lot of talk over the last week within the WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa, 29, could be main roster bound in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month."

Nothing changes when i come back.

Reports of a possible main roster call-up for Sikoa were initially discussed around two months ago, and were reported at the time by Fightful.

Will Solo Sikoa join The Bloodline on WWE's main roster?

It is currently unclear whether Sikoa will join his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso in The Bloodline, but there have been talks to have him join the group.

In an interview with BT Sport a few months ago, Sikoa stated that before he appeared on WWE TV, creative wanted him to be paired with The Usos. However, they decided to give him the chance to be a star in his own right, which Solo was delighted about:

"I think before I started, before I debuted on TV- The creative were like 'we'll just put you with your brothers' and then the next meeting was like 'Let's see what you can do on your own' and I felt like that was a fire day," he said.

Sikoa's comments in the interview would suggest that the creative team may opt to keep him solo on the main roster. However, this doesn't mean that a potential union with his family members isn't possible later in his run.

