Solo Sikoa to return with a new Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown tonight? Chances explored

Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix. The Original Tribal Chief reclaimed his position as The Tribal Chief, leaving The Street Champion with essentially nothing to showcase his domination.

On tonight's SmackDown, Sikoa has to make a statement that shows he is not going to bow down to The OTC. While he has Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, The Street Champion might need to bring in another superstar to show the WWE Universe that he has more plans up his sleeve.

One of the ways to do it will be to have another member join The Bloodline, and WWE NXT superstar Hikuleo can be the perfect fit to the puzzle. Hikuleo is The Tongans' brother and is a massive man who can help Sikoa take down anyone who decides to rise against him.

Hikuleo will be a good addition to The Bloodline Saga since he already has a connection with the current members of the faction. The story isn't just about the Anoa'i family anymore, but about The Tongans as well. If Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa ever wish to break away from Solo Sikoa, Hikuleo can leave with them and form their own faction against The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa might return with WWE Hall of Famer on SmackDown tonight

The Street Champion is slated to return tonight on SmackDown, and it is popularly being speculated that he will not return alone.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to social media to put up a post with The Usos and Sikoa, striking conversations about him returning to form a new faction with his sons. However, The Usos have aligned themselves with Roman Reigns for the time being, and it seems that Solo Sikoa will be the one Rikishi returns to WWE with.

Currently, it's unknown how WWE plans to move forward with The Street Champion's story, especially since Roman Reigns will supposedly pursue Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

