Solo Sikoa's actions on SmackDown to force Nick Aldis to scrap a blockbuster match? Exploring potential angle

Solo Sikoa has been reeling from the devastating aftermath of his defeat against Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat Match on RAW's Netflix premiere. This was visible last week when he simply walked away from SmackDown without saying a word. However, the 31-year-old could show up tonight and wreak havoc on the show, promoting Nick Aldis to scrap a blockbuster bout.

The Street Champion could unleash his fury on Braun Strowman tonight, just a day before the latter's huge match against Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event. With Strowman at odds with Sikoa's men in recent weeks, the 31-year-old has plenty of reasons to target him. As a result, he might vent out his frustration on the former Universal Champion tonight.

In a shocking turn of events, Solo Sikoa could ambush The Monster Among All Monsters from behind backstage. Driven by deep resentment in his heart and eyes filled with anger, he could unleash multiple chair shots on Braun Strowman, followed by vicious Samoan Spikes. As a result, the 41-year-old could suffer a potential injury, causing Nick Aldis to cancel his upcoming match against Fatu at SNME.

Sikoa taking out a monster like Strowman will not only restore his menacing presence but will also restore some of his credibility. Furthermore, The Street Champion is in dire need of a breakout moment to reestablish himself after suffering a significant defeat against Roman Reigns. Such a development would position Sikoa as an intimidating force on SmackDown once again.

While the abovementioned angle is quite intriguing, it is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see what Solo Sikoa does tonight on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa to fall prey to a massive betrayal ahead of Royal Rumble?

The last few months have been quite challenging for Solo Sikoa. Not only did he lose the Ula Fala in the Tribal Combat Match, but it also dealt a significant blow to his pride. Following his heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns, speculation has been swirling that Sikoa could face a massive betrayal soon.

Should he attack and injure Braun Strowman tonight on SmackDown, this could cause a subtle rift between him and Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf could feel robbed of his moment if Sikoa's actions led to his blockbuster match at Saturday Night's Main Event getting canceled.

This development could spark a flame of rebellion in Fatu's heart that could turn him against Sikoa, potentially betraying the latter On The Road to WrestleMania after the Royal Rumble. Moreover, such a turn of events could also prompt a potential blockbuster match between the two stablemates at this year's Show of Shows.

Rumors have already been swirling that Solo Sikoa is set to suffer the same fate that he did to Roman Reigns. Will Jacob Fatu be the one to turn his back against him? Only time will tell.

