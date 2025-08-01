Solo Sikoa’s father to interfere, The Rock gets new corporate champion, Bayley quits WWE? 5 Last-minute predictions for SummerSlam Night 2

History is in the making as WWE moves closer to the first two-night SummerSlam, which will take place at MetLife Stadium this weekend. Fans can expect chaos at the premium live event, with multiple classic matches on the card. Especially, the card for SummerSlam 2025 Night Two is star-studded. Solo Sikoa will defend his United States Championship, John Cena will face Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight, and more blockbuster matches are scheduled.In this listicle, we look at five last-minute predictions for SummerSlam Night Two.#5. The Wyatt Sicks could lose their WWE Tag Team TitlesThe Wyatt Sicks are all set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-team Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, against Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade and Rey Fénix, The Street Profits, and #DIY.This match has all the elements to steal the show. Sicks are favored to retain their titles. However, in a shocking twist, the horror faction might lose its championship, opening the door for The Wyatts to add a new member to their group.#4. Bayley could quitThe former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been a gatekeeper for the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time, and she has put multiple newcomers on the map.However, despite being a workhorse and a reliable employee of the company, Bayley often misses shows. She missed WrestleMania this year, and now she will also miss the historic SummerSlam event.The Role Model stated that she has done a lot for the company over the past 12 years, and now, newcomers are taking her spot.In a shocking twist, Bayley may quit WWE at SummerSlam from backstage in frustration for being benched in kayfabe and get drafted to SmackDown.#3. Rikishi could help Solo Sikoa beat Jacob FatuThe reigning United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, has once assembled a strong army in the face of his MFT faction. The Street Champion will defend his title against Jacob Fatu at The Biggest Party of Summer.This match is likely to end in chaos, with MFTs expected to play a vital role. However, to create a shocking outcome, Rikishi, Sikoa's father and former manager in the indies, may return to the World Wrestling Entertainment and cost Fatu the US Title match against Sikoa, revealing himself as the Wiseman to the MTFs.#2. AJ Styles could dethrone Dominik MysterioDominik Mysterio has now held the WWE Intercontinental Champion title for over 100 days. He captured the title at WrestleMania 41, winning the Fatal Four-Way bout.However, Mysterio hasn't been the defending champion and kept avoiding serious competition, claiming he was medically unfit, especially against AJ Styles. But on RAW, Dom was cleared to compete, and he is now set to defend his title at SummerSlam against Styles.Styles might beat Dominik Mysterio and dethrone him as the IC Champion, and this may act as a groundwork for the 28-year-old star to quit The Judgment Day.#1. Cody Rhodes could beat John Cena with the help of The RockThere have been rumors and buzz around The American Nightmare potentially turning heel. The second encounter between Cody Rhodes and John Cena may end with a shocker.The Rock could return to bait Cena, but instead, help The American Nightmare beat John Cena, marking the beginning of Rhodes' heel turn. The Last Real Champion might turn babyface before hanging up his boots, and Cody could become The Final Boss' corporate champion.