Solo Sikoa’s new right hand man to debut in WWE; Tama Tonga replaced? - 3 ways Hikuleo can make his SmackDown debut this week

The Bloodline storyline took a steep turn when Jacob Fatu shocked the WWE Universe and betrayed Solo Sikoa during the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this week. The United States Champion made a statement by taking out Sikoa and then driving him through a ladder.

With Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo being the only active ones left in Sikoa's faction currently, they might need more stars to strengthen their numbers game. While Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are both out with injuries, a new name could make his debut with the stable.

Hikuleo has been under a contract with WWE for quite some time now, but hasn’t made an appearance for the company yet. However, recent rumors suggest that the star might be on the horizon to make his debut, raising speculations of him making an appearance on SmackDown this week.

Let’s check out a few ways in which the 34-year-old can make his debut:

#3. Tama Tonga introduces his brother Hikuleo as his replacement

With Tama Tonga sidelined due to injury, he could make an appearance on the blue brand this week, just to provide an update to his fans. The star could then reveal that he still has a while before he can be fit to return to the ring, and also reveal Tonga Loa’s injury status after his torn bicep during Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

Tonga could then bring out Hikuleo and announce that because both he and Tonga Loa were out injured, their brother Hikuleo would step into their shoes and help Solo out.

#2. Show up as a babyface only to turn on Jacob Fatu and side with Solo Sikoa’s faction

After Jacob Fatu’s betrayal of Solo Sikoa, he might be in need of help to even the numbers advantage that the former Tribal Chief holds with Mateo by his side. This is where Hikulo could step in, to align with the WWE United States Champion and help him even the odds and make his debut in the company.

However, moments after helping Fatu gain the upper hand, Hikuleo could turn on him and help Solo Sikoa. This would not only leave the fans stunned, but it will also end up elevating Fatu’s status as a babyface, thanks to all the sympathy he would get from the crowd.

#1. Solo Sikoa’s new right-hand man

After Jacob Fatu’s turn on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, the Street Fighter needs a new name to strengthen his group on the blue brand.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa could bring out Hikuleo and announce him as the newest member of his group. Not only that, but Sikoa could also name him as his new right-hand man, which would add a lot of responsibility on the debutant's shoulders.

This could be the perfect way for Solo to take revenge on the United States Champion, a three-on-one feud, which could help him gain the upper hand against The Samoan Werewolf.

With a lot of potential options, only time will tell what WWE has in store for Hikuleo.

