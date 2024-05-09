Solo Sikoa's recent actions may have heartbreaking Roman Reigns and Bloodline repercussions

Solo Sikoa has completely shaken the landscape of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown since Roman Reigns lost his title at WrestleMania 40. Paul Heyman has been visibly concerned with the actions of Sikoa and the new members of the group.

On the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa behaved completely differently from what fans were used to. He reiterated how wins and losses mattered in The Bloodline, and hinted that Roman Reigns will bear consequences. He evicted Jimmy Uso from the group and has since added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. He's also seemingly held Paul Heyman hostage, with Heyman not having talked to Reigns since WrestleMania.

This sudden change in the family hierarchy could lead to drastic, perhaps heartbreaking repercussions.

Paul Heyman could get help from a foe

After Roman Reigns lost the WWE Universal Championship, Solo Sikoa seemingly turned his back on The Head of The Table. Jimmy Uso suffered a brutal assault and Paul Heyman has been an emotional mess, to say the least.

During a backstage segment at WWE Backlash France, fans saw The Wiseman have a staredown with former Bloodline member, Jey Uso. His eyes were filled with sorrow and perhaps hinted that Jey Uso could back him up in the future.

Considering Jey Uso showed sympathy for Jimmy Uso during their WrestleMania match and how Jimmy suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Solo Sikoa, The Right Hand Man could return to the scene to help Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso against the new version of The Bloodline.

A new Wiseman for Solo Sikoa

One by one, The Enforcer is slowly changing and replacing the members of his faction. He has now seemingly assumed the position of The Tribal Chief, Tama Tonga seemingly being The Right Hand Man and Tanga Loa possibly being a strong backup or enforcer like Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were in the previous version of The Bloodline.

If Heyman continues to act all confused about who's the actual Tribal Chief, Solo may evict him from the faction as well. With that done, he will need another Wiseman for himself. This Wiseman could be Jacob Fatu, Rikishi, or maybe someone else.

End of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief

This is the most heartbreaking scenario for the fans. During Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction, Roman Reigns explained how there is no Tribal Chief without The Special Counsel. He said as soon as Heyman is gone, the Tribal Chief moniker will be gone too.

Looking at the ruthlessness Solo has shown in recent weeks, he could cross the lines and even physically hurt Paul Heyman. If that happens, Roman will be left without a special counsel, thus ending his Tribal Chief arc. While this is mere speculation, it is realistically possible.

This chapter of The Bloodline Saga will be intriguing, to say the least.

