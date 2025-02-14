Solo Sikoa to sow seeds for a match against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41 tonight? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa made his shocking return to SmackDown last week after a lengthy absence from television. His comeback shook the WWE Universe and was seemingly a huge surprise even for Jacob Fatu. However, Sikoa's actions could create tension within The Bloodline tonight, which could form cracks in his relationship with Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf is set to compete in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest on the show. While the competition is intense, Jacob Fatu is likely to emerge victorious and punch his ticket to the Men's Chamber Match. In a stunning twist, Solo Sikoa might demand his Enforcer to hand over the spot to him.

As a result, Fatu may reluctantly surrender his Elimination Chamber spot to The Street Champion to show his loyalty. However, it could plant the seeds of discord between the two stablemates. This growing tension could gradually rupture their alliance, setting the stage for an inevitable feud. This could ultimately lead to their high-stakes match at WrestleMania 41.

There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold on SmackDown tonight. WWE has been hinting at a potential breakup between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for quite some time. When the 31-year-old walked out of the ring a few weeks ago, Fatu was visibly puzzled. Since then, The Samoan Werewolf has been operating on his own, teasing a potential rift with the former Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa to ditch Jacob Fatu and appoint a new Enforcer?

Solo Sikoa could be on a collision course with Jacob Fatu on the Road to WrestleMania 41. If The Street Champion asks Fatu to surrender his Elimination Chamber opportunity, it could deal a crushing blow to their relationship and amplify their differences in the weeks to come.

To further escalate their tensions, Sikoa could quietly ditch The Samoan Werewolf by introducing a new Enforcer for his faction. The former Tribal Chief could bring a new member to The Bloodline, revealing the star as his 'right-hand man' while Jacob Fatu remains an active member of the group.

Hikuleo could debut as Solo Sikoa's new enforcer in the coming weeks on the Road to WrestleMania. He was reportedly signed with WWE last year. The former TNA star debuting as The Street Champion's Enforcer could be a massive surprise that might leave fans stunned.

Such an angle would cast doubt on Fatu's standing within the stable, creating tensions and giving rise to conflicts. Moreover, bringing in a new Enforcer would give Sikoa an extra layer of protection, especially if tensions with The Tribal Wolf escalate into a full-fledged feud.

