Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga may have found their next target on WWE SmackDown after how this week's show started

The latest episode of SmackDown unfolded a new chapter in The Bloodline saga when Solo Sikoa took charge of the faction in Roman Reigns' absence. Sikoa shocked the entire world by bringing WWE legend Haku's son, Tama Tonga, to the Stamford-based promotion and taking him under his tutelage.

The Enforcer also delivered a verdict on SmackDown as he punished Jimmy Uso for losing his match at WrestleMania 40. It appears that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga may have found their next target on the blue brand. The superstar in question is none other than Kevin Owens.

A backstage segment was shown featuring Kevin Owens and The Bloodline

During the initial moments of SmackDown, a backstage segment was shown featuring Kevin Owens and The Bloodline. When Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman were standing outside Cody Rhodes' locker room in a quandary, Owens bypassed them and made them realize that the room was no longer theirs.

Prior to entering the room, The Prizefighter also stated that they were not invited into Rhodes' locker room, which added salt to their wounds. Solo Sikoa felt humiliated and was seemingly disgruntled at the former Universal Champion backstage.

Now that The Enforcer has teamed up with Tama Tonga, the duo could launch an attack on Kevin Owens, as they may have found their next target. The backstage angle between Sikoa and Owens might have planted the seeds for their potential feud on Friday Night SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will be in the spotlight

The shocking alliance of Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown has added a whole new layer to The Bloodline saga. Not only did the duo obliterate Jimmy Uso, but they also made a bold statement, putting the entire locker room on notice.

Kevin Owens may be the next target on their radar after what transpired backstage this week on the blue brand. A feud with The Prizefighter will keep them in the spotlight and boost their red-hot momentum, as Owens is one of the top stars of the Stamford-based promotion.

This will pave the way for an incredible storyline on SmackDown, catapulting Tama Tonga's debut and accentuating his shocking alliance with The Enforcer of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence.

Kevin Owens is directionless after WrestleMania 40

Kevin Owens lost the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 40. Moreover, he failed to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship on the latest edition of SmackDown as he lost the qualifying Triple-Threat Match against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.

With Owens running directionless on the roster after WrestleMania 40, he must be involved in a rivalry with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Not only will this keep The Prizefighter in a good storyline, but he could gain much-needed momentum before WWE Draft 2024.

