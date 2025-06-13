Solo Sikoa to teach Jacob Fatu a lesson by helping WWE star capture United States Title? Exploring the possibility

The WWE King of the Ring tournament has officially kicked off, and considering the brackets for both the men's and women’s sides, the excitement is through the roof. Some of the industry's biggest names are set to compete for the prestigious crown, and the finals are scheduled to take place at WWE Night of Champions.

Damian Priest is also set to be a part of the tournament, and has been doing an incredible job both in and out of the ring over the past few months. However, Priest may not win the tournament. Given the current bracket, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn appear to be the frontrunners, which could be frustrating for Priest.

After suffering another loss in a high-stakes match, The Archer of Infamy might turn his attention to Jacob Fatu and the United States Championship. WWE has already started teasing a feud between the two men over the past few weeks, and things might go that way ahead of SummerSlam.

However, after Jacob Fatu shocked the world by betraying Solo Sikoa during the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it is clear that the former Tribal Chief won’t leave The Samoan Werewolf easily. Fatu may have to face the consequences for his actions at Money in the Bank.

To avenge the betrayal, Solo Sikoa might end up helping Damian Priest in dethroning Jacob Fatu as the United States Champion. This would save The Samoan Werewolf’s status at the top, even after losing the title, and help WWE build a massive feud between Fatu and Sikoa for an event like SummerSlam. With many possibilities ahead, only time will tell what WWE has planned for the stars next.

WWE veteran feels Jacob Fatu might get a tag team partner soon

While Jacob Fatu’s betrayal of Solo Sikoa had been teased for weeks, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell said during a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell that Fatu might get a tag team partner after both Sikoa and Fatu part ways.

The veteran predicted before Fatu betrayed Sikoa that JC Mateo might end up aligning with Fatu instead of Sikoa.

"I think he's an impressive-looking guy, but I don't think that he adds to [Solo Sikoa's group] that. I really don't because they will take Jacob Fatu, and they [Sikoa's group] will turn on him eventually, and he'll need a partner, and he'll go to JC Mateo. It might make sense in that way, but we're too early in the story now. But I don't think he really fits in there with all those Samoans. I really don't," Mantell said. (From 1:29:18 to 1:29:45)

While Fatu vs. Sikoa is seemingly set to take place some time in the future, it would be interesting to see which side JC Mateo chooses. Time will tell what the company has planned for the stars.

