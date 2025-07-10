Solo Sikoa to vacate his WWE United States Championship on upcoming episode of SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Solo Sikoa has risen back to the top since capturing the WWE United States Title at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Sikoa has managed to climb his way back to the top since reclaiming the leadership in his Bloodline, which he named 'MFT' last week, after his victory over Jacob Fatu.

Ad

The former Tribal Chief now has some of the most dangerous names in his corner, and the addition of Tala Tonga (f.k.a. Hikuleo) into the mix has just managed to sweeten things up for the new champion. However, no matter who gets added to his group, Sikoa doesn’t have Jacob Fatu standing behind him, one of the most prominent names on SmackDown today.

Fatu has managed to make a name for himself and rose to the main event scene incredibly fast, and his momentum continues, as he feuds with Solo Sikoa. With Fatu seeming to have more momentum and popularity than Sikoa, the latter would love to give Fatu another chance to change his mind and rejoin his group, making the faction a dominant force on the blue brand.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Ad

However, unless Fatu doesn’t have the title that he loves back on his shoulders, and Sikoa still holds it, The Samoan Werewolf might not join hands with Solo and his MFT. For Sikoa to somehow have the dominant name back in his faction, along with some of the biggest names in the industry today, The Street Champion might be forced to relinquish his title.

With the former Tribal Chief in desperate need of glory, Solo Sikoa could relinquish his United States Title on this week’s episode of SmackDown, just to show how much Fatu matters to him. This could further lead to Fatu finally getting back with Solo to leave the WWE Universe stunned.

Ad

Time will tell what twists WWE has in store for the faction next.

Solo Sikoa was given a new name by legend following WWE Night of Champions

Right after his victory against Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions, veteran Jim Cornette, in a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, addressed the vicious match both men had, giving a new nickname to the former Tribal Chief, calling him ‘Temu Fatu.’

Ad

"Solo [Sikoa] is kind of like, as we talked about a little bit before, a bit, as one of the kids said, the 'Temu Fatu?' So, Solo is a lot of punch and kick. Then when Fatu's fighting a guy, he's still taking the bumps and stuff, but he relies on a lot of punches and kicks. They're a little too similar to be complementary, I think, but it was what it was... [Jacob] Fatu can fly around on the bumps and the place he needs to be, and Solo's kind of flat-footed," Cornette said. (From 02:35 to 03:25)

Ad

Solo Sikoa needs the upper hand in his feud against Jacob Fatu and would go to any lengths to prove his dominance. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next for Solo and his men on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More