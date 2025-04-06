Solo Sikoa to walk away from WWE for a while citing backstage frustration on SmackDown? Potential twist explored

We are just a few weeks away from WWE WrestleMania 41. Major names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and more are already confirmed to be part of the show's match card. However, Solo Sikoa still doesn't have a bout at The Showcase of the Immortals.

If he is not booked for 'Mania, The Bloodline leader might walk away from WWE for a while, citing backstage frustration on the blue brand. Earlier, a match between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu was rumored to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, that doesn't seem to be the plan anymore.

On the latest episode of the blue show, The Samoan Werewolf defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match to become the number one contender for the United States Title. Now, Fatu is set to face LA Knight in a title bout, which means Sikoa doesn't have an opponent heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

To sideline The Street Champion of the Island from WrestleMania 41, WWE might book him to walk away from the company as part of a storyline. The 32-year-old star could express displeasure after being left out of the 'Mania card.

Solo Sikoa might eventually return post-WrestleMania. This angle could be a good way to explain Sikoa's absence from the 'Mania card. Last year, The Bloodline leader was engaged in several significant storylines. However, since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, he has seemingly been directionless.

Considering the events of SmackDown, Sikoa will likely miss The Show of Shows for the third year in a row.

Solo Sikoa competed against a top WWE star in a dark match following SmackDown

On SmackDown, Solo Sikoa was seen in a backstage segment alongside Tama Tonga. He also accompanied Tama for his match against LA Knight.

Following the latest episode of SmackDown, Sikoa was part of a major dark match. Cody Rhodes defeated The Street Champion of the Island after hitting three Cross Rhodes.

It remains to be seen what will happen on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

