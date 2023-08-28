Solo Sikoa to win a WWE Championship soon? Exploring reasons why it must happen!

Solo Sikoa is currently working as The Bloodline's enforcer along with Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman on SmackDown. In a recent match on August 4, 2023, Sikoa faced Jey Uso on the blue brand, unfortunately experiencing a loss. Despite the absence of The Tribal Chief from WWE television, The Bloodline Enforcer remains active and engaged on SmackDown.

Interestingly, there are indications that the company might be considering preparing Sikoa for a push towards winning the United States Championship. Presently, Rey Mysterio holds the US title, having secured it by defeating Austin Theory. Furthermore, Mysterio is gearing up to defend his title against Theory in a rematch scheduled for Payback 2023.

The potential reasoning behind Sikoa possibly dethroning Mysterio could be to enhance his prominence within the company. While already portraying a heel persona on the Blue Brand and being a part of the Bloodline saga, Sikoa's involvement has mainly been within that storyline.

Engaging in a feud against Rey Mysterio could propel him into a major standalone feud outside of The Bloodline. Moreover, Sikoa also once pinned Rey Mysterio on an episode of the red brand. Also, even though Sikoa might betray Reigns in the near future, it is highly unlikely that he will dethrone The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

For those who might not be familiar, Solo Sikoa previously held the NXT North American Championship before transitioning to the main roster. Upon joining The Bloodline, he was required to relinquish his championship due to brand obligations.

A potential championship reign would not only elevate Sikoa's status within WWE but also establish him as a formidable singles competitor in his own right.

WWE already sees Solo Sikoa & Gunther as future main eventers

Currently, Roman Reigns is seemingly holding the position of top villainous character in the company. However, according to reports, Solo Sikoa is also being viewed as a potential main eventer and a significant heel superstar for years to come. The company's emphasis on Sikoa's role and potential is indicative of their intention to groom him for a prominent position in the company.

Gunther is another name that WWE has identified as a future main eventer with a heel persona. Currently performing on Monday Night RAW, The Ring General's presence is being elevated, and the company appears to be focusing on establishing him as a central figure in the near future.

Additionally, Gunther's impending achievement of potentially becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion adds to his credibility and standing within the roster.

It will be intriguing to observe how WWE will handle the character development and booking of both Solo Sikoa and Gunther in the coming years. Also, whom will Solo Sikoa dethrone to capture his first singles championship on the main roster?