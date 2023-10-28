WWE Crown Jewel could witness a WWE Hall of Famer's son joining The Bloodline. The Bloodline's foundation has been rocked since Jey Uso's exit, and a new arrival could help bring the group back to the top.

While everyone on the main roster across both brands has had issues with The Bloodline, Roman Reigns must search for a new recruit from somewhere else. This move was executed to perfection by Paul Heyman a few weeks ago on NXT.

Paul Heyman recently made a trip down to WWE's third brand. The Wiseman was seen with Bron Breakker and Ava in backstage segments. While Ava may still need some time before making her main roster debut, Breakker could soon join The Bloodline.

Breakker's connection with The Wiseman could play a key role in this situation. He will most likely squash Robert Stone on NXT. If Von Wagner doesn't return anytime soon, it could be the right time for him to make a move.

Bron Breakker may not be a Samoan, but he could be a perfect fit for The Bloodline. He is a second-generation wrestler whose father and uncle are WWE Hall of Famers. Similar to Reigns, he understands the pressure and expectations of being born into wrestling royalty.

WWE Crown Jewel could be the last PLE for Roman Reigns this year

LA Knight will have the biggest moment of his life when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. However, according to a shocking report, WWE Crown Jewel could be the last PLE to feature Roman Reigns this year.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer of WON, The Tribal Chief's last PLE for the year is WWE Crown Jewel. Even though the next PLE for the company is the Survivor Series, According to Meltzer, Reigns will miss the last of the "Big Four" events of the year and appear directly at the Royal Rumble.

"Reigns is not scheduled for Survivor Series, which is notable because it’s considered a big four event. He defends at Crown Jewel and his next scheduled PPV match won’t be until Royal Rumble."

If WWE Crown Jewel does happen to be Reigns' last match of the year, that would mean The Tribal Chief has only wrestled seven times on WWE TV in 2023. All seven of his matches have been at PLEs, and he hasn't wrestled a single match on RAW or SmackDown.

