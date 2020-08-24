As predicted by several fans and pundits before SummerSlam, Sonya Deville lost the 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at the PPV against Mandy Rose.

Deville reacted to her loss on Twitter by saying goodbye to everyone. You can check out the tweet below:

.... goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

Mandy Rose also responded to Sonya Deville's storyline departure from the WWE, with the following tweet:

Bye bye Sonya ✌🏻... maybe ya should have thought that one through more🤷‍♀️ #SummerSlam

Is Sonya Deville really done with WWE or is it an angle to write her off TV?

The answer to the question above is still not known, but there is no arguing against the fact that Sonya Deville needs some time off following a stalker's attempt to kidnap her this past week.

Sonya Deville recently testified in court and the culprit, whose name is Philip Thomas, had his request for bail rightfully denied.

Details of the frightening real-life incident were all over the internet, and it was even revealed that Mandy Rose was with Sonya Deville at the house during the attempted abduction.

WWE decided to address the real-life happenings on the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam as Mandy Rose offered the olive branch and pitched the idea to squash her feud with Deville.

Sonya was having none of it as she raised the stakes of their SummerSlam match by making it a 'No DQ Loser Leaves WWE contest'. The original Hair vs. Hair stipulation was nixed, and it all had to do with what happened outside the ring.

The question we come back to is that same: Is Sonya Deville really leaving WWE?

The company could always come up with a storyline to get her back on TV whenever Deville is ready to return. However, Sonya Deville has endured a lot since the kidnapping incident, and she would need some time to get over the entire ordeal mentally.

In the meantime, WWE should ideally continue to push Mandy Rose and Otis on SmackDown as a top babyface couple.

As for Sonya Deville and her immediate future, everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes her all the best, and we hope to see her back sooner rather than later.