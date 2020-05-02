Sonya Deville responds after brutal attack on Mandy Rose during tonight's WWE SmackDown

Deville completely snapped leaving Rose needing medical attention

Sonya Deville has been on a roll ever since she ended her partnership with Mandy Rose. The Pridefighter turned her back on the Golden Goddess two weeks ago and since then, both these women have been trading shots on social media. Tonight on SmackDown, however, things went a bit too far.

During the final qualifier for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Sonya Deville made her presence felt. The Pridefighter took Rose down memory lane and told her how last year she relinquished her spot for The Golden Goddess in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Sonya Deville even helped her during the match, but Rose was unable to get the job done.

This distraction proved to be too much for Rose as she received a Superkick from Carmella, who secured the final spot in the Women's Ladder match.

After the dust settled, she snapped and proceeded to attack Mandy Rose in brutal fashion, which left the Golden Goddess needing medical attention.

Rose then tweeted showing the gruesome injury she had suffered as a result of the attack. After the end of the show, Sonya Deville took to Instagram and responded to her vicious attack on Rose. You can see the post below.

Sonya Deville on the rise

Sonya Deville has been a hot topic of discussion since WrestleMania 36. She showed no remorse for trying to sabotage Mandy and Otis' budding romance and said she had enough acting as second fiddle to Rose. She also cut a scathing promo which was well received by the WWE Universe.

WWE Hall Of Famer, Beth Phoenix, was also very much impressed by Deville's change and heaped praise on her work. Many in the WWE Universe believe that she is immensely talented and her in-ring skills are underrated.

It seems that both these women are not done with each other and a match could potentially be set up between the two former partners as early as this year's Money in the Bank PPV.

While it is unsure who will emerge on top in this bitter feud, it seems that Sonya Deville is in for a big push on the Blue brand.