Sonya Deville reveals her honest thoughts on the Otis-Mandy Rose storyline

The storyline has been going on for a while now on the Blue brand.

Sonya Deville recently opened up on what she feels about the angle.

Sonya, Otis, and Mandy

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently sat down with Digital Spy, and discussed several topics, including her thoughts on LGBTQ+ representation in WWE. Deville also opened up on the ongoing storyline involving Mandy Rose and Heavy Machinery's Otis, and shared her honest thoughts on the angle.

Deville seems to be having a lot of fun with the storyline. She said that the WWE Universe loves Otis due to the fact that he's always cheerful. She went on to say that the Otis-Mandy storyline is the most fun angle she has been a part of during her WWE run.

It’s been incredible. It’s been so much fun to be a part of. People just love Otis and I think it’s just because he’s just so unapologetically himself and he’s always so happy. I think he’s very relatable in a sense and Mandy and I have just had such a good time being part of the storyline for sure. It’s been probably the most fun storyline I’ve ever been a part of in WWE.

The Mandy Rose-Otis storyline has been going on for a while on SmackDown on FOX. The angle received praise from the live audience as well as fans on social media. The angle saw Otis trying his best to woo Mandy, but failing due to Dolph Ziggler taking her away at the last moment. This also resulted in Otis showing a completely different side of him, and fans are anxious to see the feud culminate with Otis exacting revenge on Ziggler inside the squared circle.