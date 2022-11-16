"Sorry, not sorry" - 5 times Becky Lynch was called out on Twitter for being overrated

Becky Lynch is one of the most accomplished and beloved superstars in WWE history. She played a pivotal role in the Women's Revolution in NXT and arguably an even bigger role in the main roster.

During her time in World Wrestling Entertainment, she's won many championships, including the SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Big Time Becks is also the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history.

While Becky is unquestionably accomplished and beloved, she's not immune to criticism. Like any public figure, especially in the sports entertainment industry, some don't enjoy Lynch's work.

While some don't pay attention to her, others are more openly critical. Some fans even call the accomplished star overrated and voice their opinions and negative feedback on social media.

Below are five times Becky Lynch was called out on Twitter for being overrated.

#5. A fan took issue with Becky Lynch's spot in the PWI Women's 150

10. Taya Valkyrie (AAA) PWI Womens 150 2022 Top 10:1. Syuri (Stardom)2. Bianca Belair (WWE)3. Thunder Rosa (AEW)4. Becky Lynch (WWE)5. Jade Cargill (AEW)6. Jordynne Grace (Impact)7. Saya Kamitani (Stardom)8. Charlotte Flair (WWE)9. Starlight Kid (Stardom)10. Taya Valkyrie (AAA) https://t.co/BbD7mSj0bu

Pro Wrestling Illustrated began as a magazine in 1979. It is perhaps best known for its "PWI 500" yearly special, which ranks 500 top wrestlers in the industry. Since 2008, Pro Wrestling Illustrated has offered a similar list featuring female wrestlers.

In the 2022 PWI Women's 150, Lynch was listed as the fourth-best female wrestler of the past year. While many fans thought Big Time Becks deserved the spot, some critics believe she was ranked too high.

One such Twitter user gave a very blunt opinion on Becky, which you can see below.

Dade @Hysteria87 @WrestlePurists Becky Lynch is the most overrated wrestler in history. @WrestlePurists Becky Lynch is the most overrated wrestler in history.

Of the thousands and thousands of wrestlers to grace the ring, being the most overrated of them all is quite the feat. Whether Becky Lynch is really overrated is subjective, but her accomplishments indeed speak to her ability and connection to the audience.

#4. A Twitter user was shocked at discourse suggesting Becky Lynch beat Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch has been away from television due to an injury during a bout with Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Whenever a superstar is gone, fans speculate and fantasy book a return.

Another superstar who has been away from WWE being Sasha Banks. While her future remains unclear after walking out of the company during RAW in May, fans still hope to see her return.

As a result, they've been fantasy booking both stars to return, including in a match and rivalry together. One fan saw the fan speculation and fantasy booking and gave their opinion on The Man.

𝖍𝖎𝖒 @slxt4will imagine wanting to waste the return of the biggest star in the women’s division just to put over overrated becky lynch. When even her fans know Sasha’s return and rumble win will make twice the noise as Becky’s gtfo imagine wanting to waste the return of the biggest star in the women’s division just to put over overrated becky lynch. When even her fans know Sasha’s return and rumble win will make twice the noise as Becky’s gtfo

The Twitter user above believes Becky is overrated and that Sasha is the biggest star in the women's division. Where either star rank is up for debate, but they're both unquestionably two of the biggest female superstars of all time.

#3. Some believed that the Big Time Becks character was pushed down the fans' throats

Big Time Becks

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest female stars of all time, but she's also one of the biggest stars in WWE, regardless of gender. She main-evented WrestleMania and has headlined a handful of premium live events. Lynch has also headlined RAW and SmackDown on numerous occasions.

As a top star, she was often the focal point of the women's division. When she returned following her maternity leave, her Big Time Becks persona was born, and she was thrust back to the top of the card.

While many fans loved the character, not everybody did. One fan claimed to have loved Becky until the gimmick changed.

Dat Boi @mrthiccboii @Steezynkgase Ok so this is my opinion and I already know im going to get attacked for it. It's not about how many titles she's won for me. Truthfully I loved Becky Lynch until they changed her character. And now it seems like she's being forces down my throat @Steezynkgase Ok so this is my opinion and I already know im going to get attacked for it. It's not about how many titles she's won for me. Truthfully I loved Becky Lynch until they changed her character. And now it seems like she's being forces down my throat

Due to Big Time Becks being immediately put back into the spotlight upon returning and with a change to her character, some fans felt a disconnect. Regardless, Lynch has experienced great success under the new heel persona, even though she's seemingly returning to the company as a babyface.

#2. One Twitter user pointed to Becky defeating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship as proof

Bianca Belair and Big Time Becks

Becky Lynch returned as a surprise at SummerSlam 2021 against Bianca Belair. Sasha Banks was supposed to be her opponent but wasn't cleared to compete. Carmella seemingly took The Boss' spot, only for Becky to ultimately emerge dramatically. She then shockingly defeated Belair in seconds.

While many fans were ecstatic to see Big Time Becks return, others were furious about how Bianca lost the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While some tried explaining that it was likely a storytelling device, one Twitter user lashed out and called Becky "overpushed and overrated."

Allen Targaryen @Self_Made_Allen Valon Pllana @valonpllana People are overreacting to Bianca Belair losing. WWE has so many stories to tell:



1) bianca wasn’t prepared

2) bianca can turn heel

3) becky can turn heel

4) this coulda been sasha’s plan



We need to wait to see how the story unfolds before judging it People are overreacting to Bianca Belair losing. WWE has so many stories to tell:1) bianca wasn’t prepared 2) bianca can turn heel3) becky can turn heel 4) this coulda been sasha’s planWe need to wait to see how the story unfolds before judging it Oh shut the hell up! Y’all Becky Lynch stans do anything to downplay Becky being overpushed and overrated. twitter.com/valonpllana/st… Oh shut the hell up! Y’all Becky Lynch stans do anything to downplay Becky being overpushed and overrated. twitter.com/valonpllana/st…

Ultimately, Lynch's return led to the Big Time Becks character and a dominant reign. Becky then lost to The EST of WWE at WrestleMania 38 and in a major bout at SummerSlam, ending the year-long angle.

#1. Some believe Becky is only beloved due to Nia Jax breaking her nose

Becky Lynch and Team SmackDown invaded RAW on November 12th, 2018. During a segment with a lot of physicality, Nia Jax legitimately broke The Man's nose and gave her a concussion with an errant strike. While it was an unfortunate injury, Becky overcame it, won the Royal Rumble, and headlined WrestleMania.

Many believe that the broken nose helped Becky's career as she didn't wrestle Ronda until WrestleMania instead of the planned Survivor Series bout.

One fan even believes that the moment is why Lynch is so beloved. You can see the tweet below.

Chris @RowdyRodimus Not gonna lie, Becky Lynch is wildly overrated. Sorry, not sorry. She's great, but not the end all be all people have made her out to be because she got her nose broken. Not gonna lie, Becky Lynch is wildly overrated. Sorry, not sorry. She's great, but not the end all be all people have made her out to be because she got her nose broken.

The image of a bloody Becky Lynch standing in the crowd challenging Team RAW to keep fighting has become one of the most infamous pictures in modern wrestling history. While the incident undoubtedly gave Lynch an even bigger "cool" factor, she was already on her way to superstardom.

