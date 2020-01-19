Speculation on WWE adding a fifth member to Seth Rollins' heel faction

The Monday Night Messiah is building up a formidable stable

Buddy Murphy's surprising inclusion in Seth Rollins' faction felt like a throwback of sorts. After all, it's been a while since we saw a dominant faction exceeding the usual three-member count.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed WWE's decision to add Murphy to the stable on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Large factions were a major feature of the Attitude Era, with the Nation of Domination and DX being some of the notable examples.

Colohue speculated that WWE may not stop at four and the company could add another Superstar to the faction as we approach WrestleMania.

As explained by him, the new faction is clearly Paul Heyman's handiwork. The idea is to have a leader like Rollins paired up with members who are distinctly not on his level just yet but will benefit greatly from the alliance.

Here's what Tom had to say:

Yeah, It has been a while since we’ve had a group of anything larger than three and you think back to heydays of the Attitude Era, you had the Nation of Domination, you had DX, they were very large stables, DX was a 5, the Nation of Domination was 5 or 6 depending on what was going on at the time. So, there is a good story to tell and the way they did this is very much a Paul Heyman stable.

You always have the leader, the vocal leader at the top, and then it’s important that you don’t have anyone else on his level. Buddy Murphy is nowhere near Seth Rollins’ level. He will benefit so much from association with Seth Rollins. Same with AOP, they will benefit from the association, from Rollins’ charisma, from Rollins’ talking, they will benefit from that

All four men are going to benefit, and I do agree, we will probably add at least one more in the build-up to WrestleMania.

Who would you like to see join Rollins' stable if WWE does decide to go down that path? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.