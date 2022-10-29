Reports indicate that a former WWE star could show up to challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The major return could reportedly take place on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Rousey defeated Liv Morgan earlier this month at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 to regain the title. Last week, she issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and face her for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

[Potential Spoilers Ahead]

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashboard, fka Emma, is backstage at tonight's SmackDown tapings in St. Louis, Missouri. The report further added that Emma is expected to return tonight and answer Rousey's open challenge.

Emma initially signed with WWE in 2011 and had a six-year-long run with the company where she competed on NXT as well as the main roster. In October 2017, she was released from her contract with the company. Since 2019, she has been wrestling for IMPACT Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Emma took to her social media to confirm that she is in a relationship with SmackDown star Madcap Moss.

Ronda Rousey's recently commented on women's division of WWE

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been very vocal about her feelings on regarding WWE's women's division on social media. During a recent vlog, Ronda Rousey opened up on the state of the company's women's division and criticized the lack of depth in it.

“One thing that’s really missing is none of the women have storylines aside from titles, like you watch pay per views and there’s several men’s matches that aren’t for titles and the women don’t really get any non-title storylines which I feel like would really add to the depth of people getting to know everyone’s different character before they got into the title picture," said Ronda Rousey.

Emma returning to WWE would surely boost the women's division that has been missing some of its top stars in Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks, to name a few.

