SPOILER: Did LA Knight take a shot at popular WWE RAW star ahead of his match with Roman Reigns? What to expect on next week's SmackDown

LA Knight and Roman Reigns are gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live event. With the Saudi Arabia show just a week away, the company has already taped the next edition of SmackDown, which will serve as the go-home show for the event.

Spoilers for the upcoming edition of the blue show have surfaced, indicating another heated confrontation between the two superstars. During the exchange, Knight seemingly took a shot at Cody Rhodes being unable to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year. In the promo, The Megastar said:

"Um, you know what? You gotta be feeling pretty unbeatable right now, don't you? (...) I mean, let's face it, you've beaten everybody, haven't you? You've beaten just about everybody that stood in front of you, but you don't understand. I ain't coming at you from the same angle as everybody else did. I'm not here to finish something [a potential reference to Rhodes' world title pursuit]. You don't understand. I'm here to start something (...) Yeah! I'm here to start the LA Knight era."

The reference from LA Knight about not being here to finish something seems to be a direct shot at The American Nightmare, alluding to his popular catchphrase, "Finish the story." For those unaware, the phrase also garnered significant attention from fans during the feud between Rhodes and Reigns.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold at Crown Jewel 2023 when Knight attempts to dethrone Reigns in Riyadh.

What happened between Roman Reigns and LA Knight this week?

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, both stars engaged not only in a heated contract signing but also in a physical altercation in the show's closing moments.

During the contract signing segment, The Tribal Chief's entrance was hijacked by The Megastar, who surprised fans with his appearance. Knight boldly claimed that he was now sitting at the head of the table, demanding acknowledgment from Reigns. Throughout the show, Knight continued to take jabs at Reigns, seeking to embarrass him.

In the main event, Knight secured a victory over Jimmy Uso in a singles match, only to be jumped by The Tribal Chief shortly after. However, things took a turn as Knight managed to hit a BFT on Reigns, concluding the show on a solid note.

ILA Knight has gained significant momentum leading up to Crown Jewel 2023, where he is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title.