(SPOILERS) WWE Evolution 2025 updated match card after RAW and SmackDown double taping

This week, WWE decided to tape the upcoming episode of SmackDown right after Monday Night RAW. The decision was made keeping the Independence Day of the United States of America in mind. The Friday Night Show saw the announcement of additional matches for the 2025 Evolution card. Read on to find out which matches will be featured on the July 13 PLE.

Rhea Ripley kicked off this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator addressed her Street Fight victory over Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions and wanted to talk about what was next for her. The in-ring promo was interrupted by IYO SKY, who corrected one of Mami’s lines, saying that she wasn’t the top woman in the company.

The Genius of the Sky said that the holder of the Women’s World Championship was naturally the top star in the women’s division. She further offered her a title match for her gold at Evolution, stating that she wanted to fight the best, as she was at the top. After the exchange of a few words of praise, Rhea Ripley accepted the challenge.

Shortly after, General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced a special Battle Royal match for the all-women’s PLE. They stated that the last superstar standing in the ring would get the chance to challenge the world champion of their respective brand at WWE Clash in Paris. Additionally, the NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will put her title on the line against Jordynne Grace on the show.

Lastly, Raquel Rodriguez has evaded the possibility of having to relinquish the Women’s Tag Team Championship owing to the injury of her partner, Liv Morgan, as Roxanne Perez has stepped up to fill her shoes. However, the Judgment Day duo will now have to enter their first maiden defense in a Fatal Four-way and face a team from RAW, SmackDown, as well as NXT.

While these matches have been publicly announced so far, more matches were confirmed on the SmackDown taping. Before you proceed further, if you don’t wish to encounter any spoilers, you may stop reading and flee like Seth Rollins did after LA Knight ambushed him on RAW this week.

Matches announced for Evolution 2025 on the WWE SmackDown taping (SPOILER)

This week’s Monday Night Show saw Lyra Valkyria and Bayley getting into a verbal spat backstage. Notably, Valkyria had sabotaged The Role Model’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch on last week’s RAW episode, which caused problems between the babyfaces.

Offering a solution, Adam Pearce arranged a number one contender’s match for both wrestlers, with the winner getting a chance to challenge The Man at WWE Evolution. In a strange twist, however, both women pinned each other in the final moments of the match, and referee Jessika Carr declared that the match was a draw. Following this, both contestants had a post-match brawl.

The solution for this problem was found in the WWE SmackDown taping, and now Becky Lynch will defend the Women’s IC Championship in a Triple Threat match. This means that there would be no disqualifications, and only a decisive pinfall or submission will yield a winner.

The Man is at a disadvantage because of this, since she can lose the title without getting defeated. But she also has the advantage of being the only heel and could use unfair means in the fight.

Aside from this, Tiffany Stratton has also received her Evolution opponent for the WWE Women’s Championship. Interestingly, she would be going against her former ally Trish Stratus.

The Hall of Famer is looking forward to adding an eighth WWE Women’s World Championship run to her career. Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie would look forward to burying another ‘vintage’ wrestler. It would be interesting to see if more matches would be added to the card of the all-women’s PLE.

