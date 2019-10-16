Sportskeeda's own Kevin Sullivan talks about his odd injuries, writing about wrestling, WWE, battling mental health issues and more (Exclusive)

Kevin Sullivan

Continuing my series, where I interview the different Sportskeeda writers, this time I was able to talk to one of the funniest people I know, Kevin Sullivan.

Kevin is known for his incredible and sometimes over the top sense of humor that he brings with him to liven up Sportskeeda's wrestling groups. An excellent writer, Kevin has lived quite an active life and has had several interesting experiences. Be it getting stranded in Ireland or Iowa, Kevin has done it all.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the man himself, Kevin Sullivan.

Kevin talks about living in different cities, breaking his ankle doing yoga, other myriad injuries, and a retail horror story

AB: Before we get more in-depth, tell us about yourself! Who is Kevin Sullivan?

KS: I am a writer and editor for Sportskeeda Wrestling! Been a writer since 1999, writing about video games and all that. I was a standup comedian for a while and was also a husband and a dad.

AB: So you’ve lived in a lot of different cities over the course of your life. Would you like to talk about some of your fonder memories from different cities?

KS: Um… No? (laughs) I was born in Mansfield, Ohio, then wound up moving to Pittsburgh, and then lived in Chicago for a good long while. From 3rd Grade, until I was a sophomore in high school. Then I moved to Iowa, till I was in college, and at that point moved to Cincinnati where my family is from, and lived there till I moved to Austin. I’ve been in Austin, Texas for ten years, with a little sojourn into Indianapolis for like five years which I don’t like to talk about because those were the five worst years of my life.

Living in Chicago was a lot of fun. I’m not really a big fan of really big cities -- if it’s not New York City (I love NYC) -- but any other big cities I don’t really care for. I’m not a big fan of visiting Chicago, but I have a lot of good memories of doing cool stuff as a kid like going to concerts. My second concert was U2’s Zoo TV tour in Chicago, it’s still possibly the best concert I’ve ever seen. My first concert was seeing Kriss Kross the pre-teen rap group in the Miss the Bus tour, where I also broke a rib.

AB: Would you care to go into that at all?

KS: When I was a kid, I never got into fights, but I got into one fight, where some guy insulted my sister. He punched me right in the ribs, but that’s not what did it. That same night, my friend and I went to see Kriss Kross, they make you jump and all that. Since this was my first concert, I was not really used to the smoke effects. So I coughed badly and that loosened up my rib and broke it. So I had to be helped out of the concert, it was really embarrassing.

AB: So, you coughed your rib loose? That’s a first for me.

KS: Yeah, it was damaged from that punch, but basically, yes I coughed a rib loose! It reminds me of the time I sprained my ankle meditating.

AB: Again, please feel free to elaborate!

KS: This was also in Chicago! I was taking a comparative religion class in high school. We would travel to all sorts of different religious buildings -- Catholic churches, Hindu temples, and stuff like that. We went to a Zen temple downtown, where they taught us all to meditate. So I sat incorrectly, and I sat on my ankle for a good 45 minutes. When we got back, I still had one class left, which was gym class. We were playing kickball. I am running on the field. I trip on a rock and fall over and sprain my ankle. But instead, my ankle got to the size of the kickball, so my mother had to pick me up.

AB: You once told me, you worked in retail for a long time in your life. Are there any particular retail horror stories that you experienced?

KS: One of the many cities that I lived in for a small amount of time was a small town in Wisconsin called Prairie du Chien. I lived there because my wife of the time wanted to go to the University of Wisconsin for a Master’s Degree. We needed to live there for a year for tuition reasons. Her family had a cabin there, so we lived there because it was really cheap. It’s terrible. Never go there. Even if it’s the second oldest city in Wisconsin, never go there. (reiterates that it’s best not to go there, laughs, and reiterates again).

So I worked at Radio Shack. Just like the city, the people who ran it were very nice people. We sold cell phones there among other things. There was this one lady who lived an hour away, kept calling every day asking different questions. We finally convinced her to come in and sign up. She came in for two hours, asked the dumbest questions, needed us to bring her water and stuff because she was kinda old and feeble, but she was a real firecracker. After two hours of finally finding out she wants, and she is about to sign the contract and she asks, "If I write a check if I return it, how long will it take me to get the money back?"

We were like well, "it’s a check, so 7-10 days."

So she wanted the money back automatically, and she stormed out. So that was 2 hours of my time, and all the time I spent on the phone wasted. I am not proud of this, but I threw that phone at the glass door. Fortunately, neither the phone nor the door broke and the other person in the store was sympathetic.

