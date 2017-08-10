Sportskeeda's take on Vince McMahon being 'furious' with a top SmackDown star

Will there be any repercussions?

While Cena wasn't upset at all, the boss was livid with WWE's Rockstar!

While title changes and returns make for the biggest headlines in pro wrestling, Shinsuke Nakamura nearly breaking John Cena's neck on a recent episode of SmackDown Live sent the fans into a frenzy.

In case you didn't know, Nakamura and Cena faced each other for the very time in what was billed as a dream match for the ages. The aforementioned botched spot, came right at the end of the high-stakes #1 contenders match for the WWE Championship when Nakamura dropped Cena awkwardly on his neck with a reverse exploder suplex.

Annnd John Cena just broke his neck



pic.twitter.com/Pr6jsHFz9w — Roy Report (@royreport) August 2, 2017

The former NXT Champion was quick to apologize to Cena after the match to which the Cenation leader nonchalantly replied by saying, "Don't be sorry."

Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated now reports that Vince McMahon was quite angry with Nakamura over the mistake that could have possibly put Cena on the shelf with a career-ending injury. Thankfully for the 16-time WWE Champion, he escaped without a major injury and is all set to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam on August 20th.

Barrasso added that the boss was more concerned about Cena's safety and not completely against Nakamura. It seems McMahon has still not lost faith on the Japenese sensation, however, another slip-up could change that perception.

As Mike Johnson had previously reported, officials backstage didn't view the spot as Nakamura's fault and labeled it as a mere 'fluke'.

It doesn't seem like the King of Strong Style will be punished for the botch as he prepares to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam in a couple of weeks.

Nakamura hasn't had the same impact on the main roster as he did down at NXT, but all of that could change instantly if he manages to dethrone the Modern Day Maharaja at the biggest PPV of the summer.

The Artist, as the company has rebranded him since his call-up, still commands the faith of the officials as he's insanely over with the fans in the blue brand. We can only hope Nakamura stays out of trouble and achieves his full potential on the main roster before it's too late.