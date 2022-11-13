Star's major push nixed because of his 'unstable' backstage behavior, former World Champion called the most difficult to work with, Ric Flair praises RAW star - WWE Podcast Roundup

Welcome to the WWE Podcast Roundup, where we aim to bring the most interesting comments made by top names on pro wrestling podcasts. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around major names like Roman Reigns, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels.

The Heart Break Kid had developed a reputation of being a problem child backstage during the 90s. The former WWE Writer revealed how he was the most difficult person to work with.

Apart from that, we will also examine why a rising star's push was nixed in WWE. So without any further ado, let's dive in:

#3. Jim Ross on why Nathan Jones' WWE push was nixed

Former WWE Superstar Nathan Jones was pegged to be a major star along with John Cena and Brock Lesnar when they all debuted in 2002. However, the Australian superstar left the company in 2003 despite having a major program with The Undertaker. On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about why Jones failed to make it big:

''Physically, he turned heads, but Nathan was not ready to travel. We've had other guys there; their social skills didn't correspond to their look. It was a fait accompli with Nathan. He was unsteady, he was unstable, I thought, a little bit."

Before joining the company, Nathan Jones served seven years in a maximum-security prison. He was arrested for eight armed robberies he had committed. Vince McMahon allegedly believed his signing was a calculated risk.

#2. Ric Flair praises Cody Rhodes

The Nature Boy Ric Flair gave his thumbs up to Cody Rhodes by saying that he feels The American Nightmare would be the perfect person to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Flair said on his podcast To Be The Man that Rhodes should face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 if WWE can't manage to book The Rock. He also praised Rhodes and Seth Rollins:

"I thought those matches that Cody had with Seth Rollins were off the hook. And Seth really did a good job getting him over," said Flair.

Cody Rhodes is currently out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle. He is expected to return around Royal Rumble next year. While it seems that his feud with Rollins will continue once he returns, it might not happen, considering Rollins is turning babyface.

#1. Jack Doan complains about Shawn Michaels

Speaking on the UnSKripted podcast, former referee Jack Doan said that Shawn Michaels was a 'j*rk' backstage and the most difficult person to work with. While Michaels is regarded as one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE, his history with addiction is no secret.

"The most difficult, I would say, Shawn Michaels. In two forms, one when he was going through his days, which he is very open about. You know, he was a j*rk and going through the times with his addiction and all that. He was very tough to work with in the ring," said Doan.

Shawn Michaels found religion and came back as a changed man in 2002. He had reformed himself and admitted that he was in the wrong for his backstage behavior in the 90s. He retired after WrestleMania 26 and currently works as the creative head of NXT.

