Stephanie McMahon reveals whether WWE will introduce another Women's Championship (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon opened up about the Women's Evolution

There's no doubt about it, WWE's Women's Division has undergone a complete revolution over the past ten years. The first women's match of the decade wasn't even one minute long, yet the decade has ended with the women headlining two consecutive pay-per-views for the first time ever.

There are already five separate Women's Championships in WWE, six belts, with the RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Championships, and the Women's Tag Team Championships, but a secondary title - a-la Intercontinental or United States type - women's championship has been long rumored.

With RAW and SmackDown making a monumental switch to BT Sport in January, I had the opportunity to chat with Stephanie McMahon, so I asked WWE's Chief Brand Officer whether a secondary female singles title may be in the works, or whether we'll see one introduced at all in the future.

"Possibly!

"I know there aren't any talks happening with regards to adding another Women's Championship at the moment, but possibly.

"As the Women's Division continues to grow, there may be a need for one."

I also asked WWE's Chief Brand Officer about the company's ever-growing reputation in the world of mainstream sports, to find out which other sports personalities she'd like to see in the squared circle, and NXT's role as WWE's third brand, and whether the PG Era may be coming to an end with programming featuring storylines such as the current love triangle involving Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

