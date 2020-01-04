Stephanie McMahon sends heartwarming message to Nikki Bella following engagement

Stephanie McMahon has sent her well wishes to Nikki Bella

Following the announcement that former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev are now engaged, Stephanie McMahon has sent an incredibly heartwarming message to the happy couple.

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE posted on Twitter, in response to Nikki Bella's announcement:

Congratulations Nikki & Artem! Wishing you years of love and happiness!

Bella partnered with Chigvintsev on American show Dancing With The Stars in 2017, with the pair confirming their relationship in March 2019.

The former WWE Superstar took to Instagram to reveal that Chigvintsev proposed to her in November during a trip to France, and they have been keeping their engagement a secret.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Chigvintsev would post on Twitter:

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what’s to come I love you more then [sic] anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Congratulations to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. We, at Sportskeeda, wish the happy couple a lifetime of happiness!