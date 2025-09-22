  • home icon
Stephanie Vaquer could immediately end up losing the WWE Women's World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer battled IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship last weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza. In what was considered the best match of the night, La Primera won her first singles title on the main roster by defeating SKY with a breathtaking Spiral Tap.

That said, while fans expect The Dark Angel to reign at the top of the division for a long time, her title run may end abruptly, courtesy of Rhea Ripley. Last week on RAW, during a backstage segment with Vaquer, The Eradicator made her intentions clear about challenging for the Women's World Championship after the Indianapolis event.

Vaquer was seemingly up for the challenge, claiming she was ready for Mami. Now that the Chilean star has won the gold, Ripley may not waste any time and call out Vaquer on this week's RAW. Vaquer, who has claimed to be a fighting champion, could immediately accept Ripley's challenge, leading to a massive title bout.

In a shocking possibility, the Australian may dethrone Vaquer as the Women's World Champion. While The Dark Angel has taken WWE by storm since arriving, Mami remains one of the most popular stars in the company. A potential match between the two is sure to be spectacular, given their charisma and in-ring prowess.

After defeating the former champion, IYO SKY, if there is anyone credible enough to stop Stephanie Vaquer's meteoric rise, it's Rhea Ripley. While both have been on the same team on several occasions, they have yet to lock horns, something that could change on this week's Monday Night RAW.

If Vaquer immediately loses her title, not only would it create a shocking moment, but it would also open up several possibilities to tell a captivating story with La Primera. That said, this is just speculation for now.

Stephanie Vaquer reveals her dream match as Women's World Champion

After winning the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer appeared on Wrestlepalooza Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. The 32-year-old claimed she wanted to defend her title against everyone.

La Primera also noted that her dream was to have a big title match with Rhea Ripley. Here's what Vaquer had to say:

"I want to defend this against everyone. And when I say everyone... my dream is a big match with Rhea. That would be amazing. I like big challenges and I'm brave. So I'm here, I (want to) defend my championship against everyone."

Fans are excited to see what Stephanie Vaquer does as Women's World Champion. A potential match with The Eradicator is not a matter of if, but of when, as two of the most popular stars in the division are bound to collide at some point.

