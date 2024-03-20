Drew McIntyre will get his third shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior fell twice to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel in November and RAW Day 1 in January.

The losses facilitated McIntyre's heel turn, turning him into one of the more entertaining stars on RAW. He utilized months of frustration with his new outlook, targeting stars like Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Rollins.

McIntyre earned his opportunity to face The Visionary in Philadelphia by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month.

Here are the five reasons why the Scottish Warrior should win at WrestleMania 40.

#5. His heel turn has been excellent

Some stars are good at playing both sides of the coin in terms of wrestling characters. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and others do well with whatever they are given.

McIntyre has transitioned seamlessly into being one of the top heels on RAW. He calls himself the 'Savior of WrestleMania' since he seemingly earned what could have been CM Punk's spot at WrestleMania 40.

His trolling of Rollins and Punk has been hilarious, but he still slaps hands with fans on the way to the ring. McIntyre's issues are with superstars and not the fans, so he could be considered a tweener. In any case, his comedic timing has been perfect.

#4. A loss at WrestleMania 40 will kill his momentum

Another big loss to Seth Rollins will damage McIntyre's credibility.

Will the third time be the charm for McIntyre in his pursuits for the World Heavyweight title? As previously mentioned, he's been unsuccessful in two other attempts against Rollins.

Rollins knows something about losing three contests to the same star. It happened to him once Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022. His first feud was against a heel Visionary, culminating with a memorable Hell in a Cell match.

McIntyre recently turned heel, whereas Rollins had been a babyface for almost two years. A third loss to the champ will deter the momentum that The Scottish Warrior has built on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

#3. It might have been the original plan for Punk

Rollins and Punk aren't finished with each other.

Seth Rollins is approaching a year as the World Heavyweight Champion. Due to their history and interactions leading up to the Royal Rumble, it seemed CM Punk would be his opponent for WrestleMania 40.

Having a reign of nearly a year usually meant that a change could be coming. However, the booking of Roman Reigns and Gunther might be different for some superstars.

The angles were setting up for a potential title swap at WrestleMania 40, so if it was the plan for Punk, bookers might still stick with the plan of having Rollins drop the title.

#2. RAW could use a change

McIntyre would be the second person to hold the World Heavyweight Title.

The WWE Draft is the easiest way to reset the company's brands. New stars cross paths while recently promoted performers get to test themselves against established main roster performers.

Another way to reset the feuds on a given brand would be for a title change. Rollins has faced most of the wrestlers on RAW, except for Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Even though he hasn't faced The Ring General, The Visionary has defeated Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and McIntyre.

He's even defended against faces like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and others. It's time for some new feuds around the World Heavyweight Title, and losing at WrestleMania 40 would be a way to reset the deck.

#1. It's an easy out since Rollins will be having two matches

One of McIntyre's claims against The Architect is that Rollins has overextended himself because of an addiction to the spotlight. Whether or not that is true, The Visionary has indeed stretched himself thin for WrestleMania 40.

Not only has he regularly defended the title, but he's also taken on an additional feud against The Bloodline on the way to WrestleMania 40. McIntyre's words have shreds of truth, and his actions may be a way to explain why Rollins may not walk out of Philadelphia with his title.

The Scottish Warrior is only worried about his one-on-one match for the World Heavyweight Title. Rollins' focus is split between his title and hatred of The Bloodline.