Stone Cold's podcast confirmed to return to WWE Network with The Undertaker as the first guest

12 Nov 2019

It was previously rumored that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast would be returning to the WWE Network. Now, WWE's official Twitter account has confirmed the news where they mention that the podcast which is now dubbed as 'Steve Austin: Broken Skull Sessions' and will premiere this Sunday on November 24 immediately after the Survivor Series pay-per-view ends with The Undertaker as his first guest.

The Deadman as The Texas Rattlesnake's first guest

Stone Cold started two weekly interview podcasts all the way back in 2013. The first podcast titled 'The Steve Austin Show' was family-friendly while the other one titled 'The Steve Austin Show - Unleashed' was a bit more adult-oriented.

Both versions of the podcasts were hugely popular and the family-friendly version of the podcast was transitioned into a live broadcast for the WWE Network during 2014. A great number of WWE Superstars and legends appeared on his podcast such as Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Paige, Edge and Christian and even the Chairman of WWE himself, Vince McMahon.

Now, the podcast once again returns to the WWE Network which will feature The Undertaker in the first episode. The Texas Rattlesnake mentioned that The Deadman was excited to be featured as the first guest for the premiere episode.

He mentioned that there will be a great number of stories from The Undertaker's past and "stories from the road". He added that this will be a much more in-depth interview of the man behind The Undertaker, i.e. Mark Calaway.

