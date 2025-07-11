Stone Cold Steve Austin to return as heel and take out WWE icon to set up SummerSlam match? Possibility explored

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't been seen on WWE TV for quite a while. The Texas Rattlesnake came back from retirement to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, which seemingly was his final match in the squared circle. Austin was speculated to be the one to help Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, but things didn’t turn out that way, leading to The Undertaker taking his place.

While fans have been waiting for Austin to make an appearance in the company again, the Hall of Famer has managed to stay out of the picture for quite some time now. However, recent reports about the Texas Rattlesnake have left the world talking.

As reported by Fightful Select, Stone Cold Steve Austin has ‘intimated’ that he still has another match left in him. The legend has reportedly said that he is open to coming out of retirement if the right circumstances arise. With a potential return, Austin could make his comeback in the next few weeks, possibly attacking The Voice of the Voiceless, CM Punk.

Punk is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his faction, but hasn’t been able to get the upper hand yet. While Rollins and his group have made many enemies, Stone Cold Steve Austin could take one of them out of the picture by launching an attack on Punk, making a major heel turn to leave the fans stunned.

This could further lead to WWE confirming a legendary match between Austin and Punk, which has the potential to steal the entire show at SummerSlam. With the excitement building among fans for his possible return, only time will tell what WWE has planned for the Hall of Famer next.

Former WWE writer addressed Stone Cold Steve Austin’s potential return

While the world has been buzzing about the rumors of the legendary potential return of Stone Cold, former WWE writer Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on it.

In a recent episode of the Coach and Bro Show, the veteran said that Austin won’t embarrass himself by returning if he doesn’t have it left in himself to make a comeback. If the Hall of Famer is considering a return, he is certainly confident about his status.

"I've been reading about this, and here's the one thing you've got to say about Austin. If he keeps talking about one more match, he knows he's got one more left in him. Steve Austin is the last guy that's going to go out there and embarrass himself. So, if Austin is saying that, I believe he's got one left in him," Russo said. (From 1:13:58 to 1:14:17)

Fans will now have to wait and see when Stone Cold Steve Austin graces the squared circle once again with his return.

