Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals former NXT Champion who will become the next big star

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 12:49 IST SHARE

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greats of the pro wrestling business, and since his retirement, he has been busy behind the mic, giving opinions on a lot of things around the pro wrestling business.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that former NXT Champion, Andrade, could be the next big thing in WWE.

“Right now, the people that are on top are the people that should be on top. But I called this two years ago watching his match when he did the favors for somebody that night, and I said, ‘Man, this Andrade kid is going to be a player one of these days.’ I think he’s proving that.”

Austin then said what Andrade must do to reach his potential, and praised the 30-year-old Superstar.

“He still has a ways to go, but it’s just tweaking that character. The kid’s a hell of a damn worker.”

Andrade joined WWE in 2015 and went on to become the NXT Champion in the Black and Gold brand. He was then called up to the main roster in 2018, and has been slowly climbing to the top.

The Mexican Superstar is reportedly seen as a Superstar who will be pushed by WWE management and we could potentially see him hold a top title in the future.