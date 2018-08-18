SummerSlam 2018: 5 worst booking decisions WWE could realistically make

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.81K // 18 Aug 2018, 01:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

The 2018 SummerSlam pay-per-view is almost upon us, which means it’s time to take our monthly look at the worst booking decisions WWE could realistically make at the event.

Last month, we mentioned before Extreme Rules that it would be a bad call if Kane turned against Team Hell No tag partner Daniel Bryan against The Bludgeon Brothers, while we weren’t entirely convinced that Shinsuke Nakamura should win the United States Championship from Jeff Hardy.

Thankfully, rumours about Kane betraying D-Bry turned out to be incorrect, and while Nakamura did end up defeating Jeff for the title, the manner of the victory – and Randy Orton’s shocking return – was booked really well, so credit to WWE for proving us wrong!

Looking ahead to Sunday, a total of 13 matches are being advertised for this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer”, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship), Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women’s Championship) and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

So, with another stacked card confirmed and nine titles on the line, what unpopular outcomes and moments might we see at the August extravaganza?

Let’s run through five possible booking decisions that could upset some fans in Brooklyn.

#5 No Bobby Lashley appearance

Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules

Nobody is pretending that Bobby Lashley has lit up the world since his return to WWE in April, but the former ECW champion at least deserves to be included somewhere on the SummerSlam card.

Last month, he defeated the mighty Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules and at one point it looked like he was a serious contender to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at this Sunday’s event.

Instead, he finds himself without a match on the PPV – he has even been replaced on posters by Samoa Joe – and the only realistic way he can appear is if he gets involved in Elias’ concert segment.

Would that makeup for not headlining in a marquee match against Lesnar? Absolutely not, but it would be better than nothing at all!

1 / 5 NEXT